Northern Ireland design and build contractor, McAleer & Rushe, have celebrated a key construction milestone with the topping out of the new €40million Maldron Hotel at Croke Park, Dublin.

Marking the structural completion of the development, the ceremony welcomed over 50 guests and brought together key project stakeholders, including senior representatives from the Cookstown firm as well as hotel operator, Dalata Hotel Group.

The 200-bedroom, four-star hotel will feature a range of high-end amenities, including a business centre with five meeting rooms, a state-of-the-art gym, and full-service bar and restaurant.

Scheduled to open in 2026, the hotel forms part of the wider Clonliffe Lands Masterplan, and is ideally located adjacent to Croke Park Stadium, offering guests immediate access to the stadium and excellent connectivity to Dublin Airport, major road networks, and public transport services in Drumcondra.

Dalata Hotel Group, Ireland’s largest hotel operator, will manage the hotel under its Maldron brand, renowned for delivering high-quality accommodation and a superior guest experience.

To date, McAleer & Rushe has delivered more than 3,000 hotel bedrooms for Dalata across Ireland and Great Britain, with this latest development reinforcing their strong partnership and shared commitment to continued growth.

Cookstown's McAleer & Rushe has celebrated a key construction milestone with the topping out of the new €40m Maldron Hotel at Croke Park, Dublin. Pictured are Peter McKenna, Seamus McAleer, Jarlath Burns, Dermot Crowley, Eamonn Laverty, Shane Casserly. Photo Credit: Joe Laverty

Designed to achieve a BREEAM ‘Very Good’ rating, the hotel will boast environmental features such as green roofs, air source heat pumps and EV charging points, and will feature a traditional hand built red brick façade to complement the surrounding built environment.

So far, McAleer & Rushe has diverted 100% of construction waste from landfill, saved 5,308 m³ of soil through reuse on site, and is on track to meet the client’s whole life carbon target of 707 kg CO₂e per m².

McAleer & Rushe chairman Seamus McAleer and chief executive Eamonn Laverty jointly explained: “It was a pleasure to bring together key stakeholders to celebrate this important milestone and reflect on the collective effort that has brought this flagship development to life.”