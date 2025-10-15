InspecVision celebrates King’s Award presentation at special council reception

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland manufacturer InspecVision has been officially presented with The King’s Award for Enterprise by the Lord Lieutenant of County Antrim, Mr. David McCorkell, on behalf of His Majesty King Charles III.

The presentation took place at a special reception hosted by the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, councillor Leah Kirkpatrick, at Theatre at the Mill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was announced in May that the Mallusk-based company, a leading manufacturer of precision inspection systems for quality control, had won the King’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade, with managing director, Dr. Jan Antonis, honoured by King Charles at a reception for the 2025 King’s Award recipients at Windsor Castle in June.

Northern Ireland manufacturer InspecVision has been officially presented with The King’s Award for Enterprise. Pictured is Lord Lieutenant of County Antrim, Mr. David McCorkell, managing director of InspecVision, Dr. Jan Antonis, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, councillor Leah Kirkpatrick and Deputy Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, councillor Julie Gilmour as well as other guests

InspecVision is one of only two Northern Ireland companies to receive the award this year, alongside Portadown-based Deluxe Group to be recognised with what is the highest honour any business in the UK can receive.

The company’s commitment to research, innovation, and quality has enabled it to achieve overseas sales growth of 126% over the last three years, with exports accounting for 96% of its business.

The technology is used worldwide by both multi-national organisations and SMEs across a wide range of industries including automotive and aerospace, to ensure component parts are manufactured to the highest quality, to improve production efficiency and to reduce waste.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Ireland manufacturer InspecVision has been officially presented with The King’s Award for Enterprise. Pictured is Lord Lieutenant of County Antrim, Mr. David McCorkell, managing director of InspecVision, Dr. Jan Antonis, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, councillor Leah Kirkpatrick and Deputy Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, councillor Julie Gilmour as well as other guests

Accepting the award, Dr. Jan Antonis, managing director of InspecVision, said: “We are incredibly proud of what our team has achieved. This recognition is a testament to the hard work, innovation and dedication of each and every team member and to the continued trust of our international customers and partners.

"We would also like to thank Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council and the Lord Lieutenant of County Antrim for their support on our King’s Award journey.”

Speaking at the event, Lord Lieutenant , Mr. David McCorkell KStJ, explained: “It gives me enormous pleasure to present the King’s Award for Enterprise for International Trade to InspecVision Ltd. This prestigious award celebrates the outstanding achievements of UK businesses, and it is particularly special to have a winner from within the Borough of Antrim and Newtownabbey.”

The award comes as InspecVision, a previous winner of the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade in 2021, enters a new chapter under the ownership of SDI Group plc, with its original management team continuing to lead the business forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Ireland manufacturer InspecVision has been officially presented with The King’s Award for Enterprise. Pictured is Antrim and Newtownabbey Mayor Leah Kirkpatrick, Dr Jan Antonis, chief executive of InspecVision, and Lord-Lieutenant of County Antrim David McCorkell KStJ

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, councillor Leah Kirkpatrick, congratulated the company, adding: “We are incredibly proud to see a business from our Borough achieving this level of recognition on the world stage. InspecVision’s success is a true reflection of Northern Ireland’s innovation, technical excellence and entrepreneurial spirit.”

The King’s Awards for Enterprise recognises outstanding achievement by UK companies in the categories of innovation, international trade, sustainable development, and promoting opportunity.