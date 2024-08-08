Noel Boyd

A man has died following a farm accident in Co Antrim.

A notice on the Funeral Times website said Noel Boyd of Lisnamurrikin Road, Broughshane, died suddenly on Wednesday, 7th August as a result of a farm accident

He was the dearly loved husband of Sandra, much loved father of Patricia, David and Robert, father in law of Jason, dear brother of Pat, Albert, Robert, Maurice, Anna May, Jennifer, Leonard, and the late Trevor and a dear brother in law and uncle.

Funeral arrangements later.

A Health and Safety Executive spokesperson said: “HSENI is aware of an incident that occurred (on Wednesday) in the Broughshane area and are continuing to make enquiries.”