Managing director at Henderson Foodservice, Cathal Geoghegan, has been elected as the new president of Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NI Chamber).

He succeeds Gillian McAuley, chief people officer at Eakin Healthcare who has held the position for the past 12 months. Caitroina McCusker, regional market leader for PwC Northern Ireland is the membership organisation’s new vice president.

Mr. Geoghegan officially took over the role at its annual general meeting today (Thursday). A fellow of the Chartered Association of Certified Accountants, he has vast experience in the foodservice and hospitality sectors, with significant experience at senior leadership level.

Speaking about his presidency, Cathal, said: “I am delighted to be NI Chamber’s new President and feel extremely honoured to take on the role which has been held by some of the region’s most successful business people over many decades. This year NI Chamber is celebrating 240 years in existence – to be part of that celebration and its legacy is very special indeed.

“While I’m certainly looking forward to the year ahead, I am aware too that I’m taking on an important position at a challenging time for business and the economy. In that context, I am committed to using this role as a platform for progress and during my tenure will do everything that I can to make sure the voice of business continues to be heard.”

He continued: “In such a challenging fiscal environment, with inflationary pressures as they are, this isn’t an easy time for our members. When combined with a tight labour market, supply chain difficulties and the continued absence of an Executive, the difficulties soon start to compound.

“That’s why, together with NI Chamber’s board and executive team, we will be doing everything possible to support member businesses and help them to seek out the many opportunities which tangibly exist. I am looking forward to getting to know our members even better, helping them to connect and learn from each other and doing my best to represent them and this brilliant organisation well.”

On her first day as vice president, Cat added: “I am honoured to have been appointed as vice president of NI Chamber and look forward to supporting Cathal over the course of the next year. The organisation’s local, national and international reputation is stronger than ever and it is doing sterling work in support of business and the economy. And while business conditions are certainly challenging, as vice president, I am really optimistic about the positive difference the Board and Executive team will continue to make in the year ahead.”