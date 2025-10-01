With turnover topping £268m, award recognition, and major UK projects completed, Gilbert-Ash eyes a bright future under employee ownership and a growing national portfolio

Northern Ireland construction and fit-out company, Gilbert-Ash has reported a strong increase in profits to almost £7million with further growth in turnover to more than £268million.

The latest results revealed profit before tax of over £6.8million in 2024, up £5.3million from £1.5million in 2023 as a strong pipeline of work has maintained the company’s robust financial position.

Projects completed in 2024 include the £24million Loveday Dementia Care Facility in London’s Belgravia and the 369-bedroom, £38million Premier Inn Paddington also in the capital.

In Manchester the company completed the £29million CAT A office refurbishment at Great Bridgewater Street while at Brighton College Gilbert-Ash delivered a new performing arts centre valued at £24million.

It was a year which also brought a shortlisting for the Stirling Prize for Gilbert-Ash’s outstanding work on the largest refurbishment in the history of the National Portrait Gallery in London.

Looking ahead to 2025 the company is benefitting from a significant order book with several high-profile projects underway this year.

Gilbert-Ash Managing Director, Ray Hutchinson said the company is in buoyant mood and looking to a bright future

Gilbert-Ash has been appointed to carry out phase one works at US healthcare technology company, Epic’s new campus project in north Somerset.

The company has also been appointed to carry out a major refurbishment of RIBA’s Grade II listed London headquarters.

And in a further boost to its strong reputation as an employer, Gilbert-Ash was named in The Sunday Times Best Places to Work listing, while earlier in the year the company transitioned to an Employee Ownership Trust model, giving staff a greater stake in its future direction.

Gilbert-Ash managing director, Ray Hutchinson said the company is in buoyant mood and looking to a bright future: “There is no question that the past few years have been challenging in the construction industry but at Gilbert-Ash we put our faith in the quality of our work and the excellence of our people to help us navigate this period.

“During this time Gilbert-Ash continued to deliver outstanding projects as we strengthened relationships with a number of long-standing clients across several sectors.

“Looking ahead we have a strong pipeline of work secured and coupled with continued vigilance against economic headwinds we can predict a period of further growth for the company.”

To help fuel this growth Gilbert-Ash continues to significantly invest in its workforce through its Make Your Mark campaign. The initiative seeks not only to celebrate the achievements of its people but also to attract the industry’s best operators to join Gilbert-Ash.

Ray Hutchinson said: “With The Sunday Times endorsement and a growing order book of projects across several sectors, it is an exciting time for Gilbert-Ash. We are continuing to seek the industry’s finest people to come and work with us and help us to take the next steps in our development.”

The company has a unique approach to construction, fit-out and refurbishment based on the belief that great buildings come about through hard work, inspired innovation and genuine collaboration.