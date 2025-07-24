Manufacturers in Northern Ireland defy UK decline, grow 32% in the last decade

A new report from Austin Consultants, an industrial systems integrator, reveals that manufacturers in Northern Ireland have defied the overall decline in UK manufacturing over the last decade, delivering a 32% increase in combined turnover and a 16% increase in employment.

While official figures show an 8% real-term decrease in UK manufacturing output since 2014, Austin Consultants’ analysis indicates that Northern Ireland is one of four parts of the UK to have achieved growth in the turnover of their manufacturing economies over the last decade.

The UK’s other manufacturing growth hotspots, where the combined turnover of manufacturing businesses has increased faster than inflation, were Scotland, the West Midlands and Yorkshire & Humber.

Manufacturing employment increased in each of these regions, while factories also achieved combined productivity improvements of between 9% and 25%. Manufacturers in Northern Ireland achieved a 9% rise in per-worker productivity, with turnover per employee reaching £208,000 in 2024.

Austin Consultants’ report challenges the narrative of decline in UK manufacturing and highlights multiple pockets of growth where adaptability and innovation have led to significant success.

Five out of 16 main manufacturing sectors – food & beverage, medical, wood & paper, fabricated metal, and non-metallic mineral products – have experienced real-term growth in turnover since 2014. Most of these growth sectors have also boosted labour productivity, with manufacturers of non-metallic mineral products achieving the most significant improvements. Across this sector, manufacturers are now 32% more productive per worker than a decade ago.

Austin Consultants’ report links these productivity gains to digital transformation initiatives, which have accelerated in recent years. The adoption of industrial IoT, robotics, and other technologies has enabled many manufacturers to achieve cost reductions, improve throughput and boost labour productivity by up to 30%.

The report highlights critical challenges to digital transformation, including legacy systems, high initial costs, ROI uncertainty, vendor lock-in, and data management issues, that limit manufacturers’ ability to adopt new technologies successfully and outlines a pragmatic, problem-focused approach to help overcome these hurdles.

UK manufacturing performance by region: 2014 - 2024