Now in its 11th year, the awards, sponsored by Virgin Media O2 Business, are an annual celebration of the outstanding achievements of female business leaders in Northern Ireland.

The gala evening will be hosted at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Belfast on Thursday, March 2, 2023, where businesswomen will come together to recognise, reward and celebrate the best of local talent at the only ceremony of its kind in Northern Ireland.

Women in Business chief executive, Roseann Kelly, said: “In the 11 years since launching our Women in Business Awards, women have made a significant contribution to the business community here. Our 2023 awards ceremony will act as a celebration of this impact across a wide range of business categories, championing the talent and dedication of local women who have achieved great success in the business sphere.

“As a business community, our aim is to: celebrate, encourage, and inspire women to achieve greater success, by highlighting the amazing talent of businesswomen locally and showcasing them as role models to future leaders. Following last year’s record attendance, I would warmly encourage women to nominate themselves or a colleague, before the 12 noon deadline on Monday, January 23 2023.”

The awards recognise businesswomen from a diverse range of disciplines through 12 categories.

Jo Bertram, managing director of business at Virgin Media O2 Business, explained: “Virgin Media O2 Business is committed to supporting, empowering and championing women - across our company and the business community. That’s why we’re proudly partnering with Women in Business for the fifth consecutive year and look forward to celebrating the most talented and inspiring female leaders across Northern Ireland.”

More than 500 guests attended 2022’s gala awards dinner, where CEO of Staffline Ireland Tina McKenzie won Outstanding Business Woman of the Year Award and lhost Pamela Ballentine was awarded the Special Lifetime Achievement.

All finalists will join the Women in Business Award Finalist Alumnae of nearly 300 women which offers the opportunity to network and engage with like-minded business women, enhancing both personal and professional development.

Entries are now open. For a full list of award categories, entry forms, and to book a ticket for March’s event, visit here.

