Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A north coast hotel has announced that it has officially joined the global B Corp community – a network of companies committed to balancing profit with social and environmental impact.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ballycastle’s Marine Hotel says the accreditation marks an affirmation of values that have been "core to its operations since day one”.

It is one of only two hotels in Northern Ireland and one of only four hotels across the island of Ireland to receive the B Corp accreditation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

B Corp certification is awarded to businesses that meet the highest standards of verified performance, accountability, and transparency across five key areas: governance, workers, customers, community, and the environment.

The Marine Hotel Ballycastle is proud to announce that it has officially joined the global B Corp community, a network of purpose-driven companies committed to balancing profit with social and environmental impact. CREDIT MARINE HOTEL

“This isn’t a big shift for us, it’s who we’ve always been,” said Claire Hunter, Director of Marine Hotel Ballycastle.

“We’ve always put people first, supported our community, and taken responsibility for protecting our beautiful coastal environment. Now, as a certified B Corp, we’re wearing that commitment proudly and helping to spread the word about doing business as a force for good.”

As a B Corp, The Marine Hotel is legally committed to considering the impact of its decisions on all stakeholders, not just shareholders and to operating with equal focus on People, Planet, and Profit. This certification places the hotel among a global group of progressive businesses that sit between traditional for-profit models and non-profit organisations in their purpose and values.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Marine Hotel said it proudly sources 90% of its food and contractors from within 50 miles, and 90% of its team live within a 15-minute drive of the hotel, making it “a true local employer with deep community roots”.

Known for its support of local events, sports clubs, and charitable initiatives, The Marine has become a hub for locals and visitors alike.

The B Corp journey was rigorous, involving months of documentation, evaluation, and a formal change to the hotel’s legal governance.