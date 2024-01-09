Belfast’s Elevator appoints Michael McCrory, who is celebrating his 25th year in PR, to head up the new division

Belfast promotions and marketing agency, Elevator, has experienced a period of growth over the last number of years culminating in the decision to open a new PR division.

Celebrating 30 years in business, Elevator’s new PR division is another crucial step in creating a full-service agency.

Managing director, Sara Callanan, explained: “We already offer our clients intelligent marketing solutions, effective promotional support, in-house designer, copy writing, event management, videography, shopper marketing, experiential campaigns, on-pack promotions and social media management. I have been thinking about the next step in our evolution for some time now and PR felt like a natural fit.

“We have been working with some of our clients for many years, including Translink, Irwin’s, Tayto, Dale Farm and Boost Drinks delivering award-winning campaigns and promotions across the island of Ireland and the UK. Over the years, several clients have asked us to recommend a PR company to carry out various projects for them, so I knew there was a need.

“The promotional, experiential marketing and social media side of the business has been steadily growing so I looked at other areas of potential growth and PR was at the top of the list.”

Michael McCrory from west Belfast, who is celebrating his 25th year in PR, has been appointed head of consumer in the new division.

Sara continued: “The search started in 2023 to find the right person to head up the PR division. Michael McCrory’s experience, passion for what he does, and importantly his ambition to grow the business aligned with my own vision so I was delighted when he accepted the role.”

Delighted with the new role, Michael, explained: “I was already aware of Elevator’s work so when Sara presented me with this opportunity, I couldn’t pass it up. The promotions and marketing business she has built up over the last 30 years speaks for itself. My hope is to emulate that success with the PR side of the business.”

Clients already availing of Elevator’s PR service include Boost Drinks, The Fitzwilliam Hotel and Hafner’s Sausages, to name a few.

Michael added: “It’s fair to say that I have hit the ground running, working with some nationally recognised brands and I have picked up quite a few projects from companies like GM Marketing, Parfums de Marly and Tayto, who like the flexibility of dialing up PR as they need it. I’ve completed various campaigns in the Republic of Ireland, something I want to do more of, including a project with Kearns Sausages involving Brendan O’Carroll, aka Mrs Brown’s Boys creator, so it’s been a dream start for Elevator PR.

“The approach we take to effective PR solutions is simple – collaborative thinking, open communication with clients, as often or as little as they prefer, dedication to getting results and having fun along the way.