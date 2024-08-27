Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​1974 was an intensely troubled year with skyrocketing inflation, industrial unrest, the Watergate scandal and much more.

In the UK strong, vested interests held sway with the government of the day and the economy was on its knees. In desperation, the government tried to plug the gaping hole in its finances by hiking national insurance contributions on the self-employed. It was a brutal blow against those least able to defend themselves.

One man decided that a stand had to be taken and so, in that pre-social media age, he took up his pen and wrote a letter to the Guardian newspaper, citing calls from business owners as diverse as “a musician, a boat builder, an undertaker, a chimney sweep, a window cleaner, and hundreds of shopkeepers” to “Do something about it”.

Within two weeks of writing his letter, Norman Small had called a public meeting of business owners which was quickly followed by many more such meetings and, so, the National Federation of Self Employed was formed – an organisation of volunteers who strive to protect small businesses by lobbying to improve the laws that affect them, as well as providing support and advice services where challenges remain. Within a short period of time, a staggering 25,000 businesses per month were joining this new collective effort to protect and promote SMEs.

Fifty years on, FSB is marking this anniversary with a number of activities that celebrate the spirit of coming together as volunteers to do something for the greater good; of taking collective action to improve circumstances for all in a way that individuals acting along are largely powerless to achieve. One of these activities will see us engage alongside another outstanding voluntary organisation which is celebrating its own 25th anniversary this year – ‘Parkrun’.

Parkrun’s premise is simple - a five kilometre run held weekly on Saturday mornings, for young and old alike, for walkers, couch-to-5k, amateur runners and elite athletes. Volunteers set up the course markers, marshal the participants, record finish times, and share the information after the event. All of the Parkruns in Northern Ireland begin at 09.30 and conclude within a well-spent hour. An inspiring start to the weekend for many thousands of people.

Because much of the focus of FSB’s lobbying efforts is at Stormont, we’re going to engage with the Stormont Parkrun in a small celebration of the power and value of voluntary effort. We are inviting our members, their staff, their families and their customers to come along at 09.00 - a little before the start time of the run – to the Stormont Parkrun on Saturday, September 14.

Whether to run, or to volunteer, or just to experience the atmosphere and share a tea or coffee with some of those who help to make both of these great organisations what they are today, this is a great opportunity to participate and to celebrate.

View from the Chair with FSB NI's policy chair, Alan Lowry

It’s not just about taking part to mark this important milestone, but it’s also about ensuring that the SME sector is properly recognised and organised to continue to influence the politicians who can do so much to help the sector of our economy that employs more people than all large businesses and the entire public sector, combined.

FSB is well recognised and well regarded, so its voice is sought and heard in public policy-making. That didn’t happen by accident; it took the great efforts of people like Norman Small and many thousands like him. We take evidence from our members to understand the pressures they face and their needs where their business intersects with government, and we build the case and advocate for them. It’s a very necessary cause that is never finished. Campaigns are fought and won, then new issues emerge.