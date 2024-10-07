Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The chairman of Douglas & Grahame, Donald Finlay was been honoured with a lifetime achievement award while its flagship Remus Uomo brand secured brand of the year at Drapers Independents Awards

Northern Ireland menswear brand house Douglas & Grahame is celebrating its milestone centenary year with double success at the prestigious Drapers Independents Awards.

Chairman Donald Finlay has been honoured with a lifetime achievement award while its flagship Remus Uomo brand secures menswear brand of the year at the prestigious Drapers Independents Awards.

The Drapers Independents Awards took place at Grosvenor House, London and brought together fashion professionals from across the UK and Ireland to celebrate their outstanding contribution to the independent retail sector.

Northern Ireland menswear brand house Douglas & Grahame is celebrating its milestone centenary year with double success at the prestigious Drapers Independents Awards. Pictured is Douglas & Grahame chairman Donald Finlay receives his Lifetime Achievement award

At the ceremony, Donald Finlay, former managing director and current executive chairman of Douglas & Grahame in Carrickfergus, was presented with the prestigious lifetime achievement award for his service to the industry.

During his time at the helm of the family firm, Donald led the business through a period of growth whilst managing significant economic turbulence.

The business’s leading menswear brand, Remus Uomo, also picked up menswear brand of the year.

Carrickfergus's Douglas & Grahame chairman Donald Finlay (centre) with sons, brand director Michael Finlay (left) and managing director Adam Finlay (right)

Praised for its quality, fit and price point, Remus Uomo is carried by over 400 stockists throughout the UK and Ireland. While the brand first became renowned for its formalwear, today its collections weave together a complete wardrobe of sharp modern tailoring and well-made, understated casual clothing.

Reflecting on the evening, Donald, said: “It means a great deal to me that the enduring legacy and continued success of Douglas & Grahame is being recognised by our industry peers on the national stage, especially as we celebrate our landmark 100th year in business.

"These awards are very much testament to the collective effort of our entire team. They reflect the hard work of the generation that came before me and they recognise the constant pursuit of excellence that propels the business forward today.”

Douglas & Grahame brand director Michael Finlay (left) with brother and managing director Adam Finlay (right) pick up the menswear brand of the year trophy for Remus Uomo

Managing director Adam Finlay, explained: “It’s fitting that our dad, Donald, is being recognised during this momentous year for his service to the industry. Through periods of significant change, he has expertly steered our business to position it strongly for future growth while simultaneously contributing significantly to the success of independent fashion retailers across these islands.

"The entire Douglas & Grahame family is immensely proud of his achievements and we are especially grateful to our industry colleagues who are joining us in this moment to share in what is an important celebration of a remarkable career.”

Brand director Michael Finlay, added: “Through 30 years of innovation and design Remus Uomo has continuously evolved in step with the everchanging needs of the independent retailer and the end consumer in mind.

"We’re proud that the brand is a relevant in today’s market as ever. It’s even more timely that recognition of the brand and its performance, alongside dad’s lifetime achievement award, comes as we celebrate a landmark century in business. We couldn’t me more proud of the team and of dad for his commitment to the business and wider industry.”