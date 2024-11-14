Marks & Spencer has revealed opening date of its new food store at Belfast Grand Central Station
Marks & Spencer has confirmed its will open its new food store at Belfast Grand Central Station next week.
The new M&S Food store, the retailer’s 23rd outlet in Northern Ireland, and its first-ever store in Northern Ireland located within a major travel hub.
The officially opening will be on Wednesday November 20 with key M&S representatives in attendance.
Operated by the SSP Group, the travel hospitality and retail specialist has been signed up to run a number of food and drink outlets in the new transport hub.
M&S Food is among a number of food and drink vendors confirmed to open at Grand Central Station with two Starbuck outlets, Pret A Manager and the first Brewdog pub in Northern Ireland.
The controversial Scottish beer brand is due to open on the upper level of Grand Central Station in the coming weeks.
