The new M&S Food store, the retailer’s 23rd outlet in Northern Ireland, will be operated by the SSP Group

Marks & Spencer has confirmed its will open its new food store at Belfast Grand Central Station next week.

The new M&S Food store, the retailer’s 23rd outlet in Northern Ireland, and its first-ever store in Northern Ireland located within a major travel hub.

The officially opening will be on Wednesday November 20 with key M&S representatives in attendance.

The new station, seen from the second floor

Operated by the SSP Group, the travel hospitality and retail specialist has been signed up to run a number of food and drink outlets in the new transport hub.

M&S Food is among a number of food and drink vendors confirmed to open at Grand Central Station with two Starbuck outlets, Pret A Manager and the first Brewdog pub in Northern Ireland.