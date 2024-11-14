Marks & Spencer has revealed opening date of its new food store at Belfast Grand Central Station

By Claire Cartmill
Published 14th Nov 2024, 16:09 GMT
The new M&S Food store, the retailer’s 23rd outlet in Northern Ireland, will be operated by the SSP Group

Marks & Spencer has confirmed its will open its new food store at Belfast Grand Central Station next week.

The new M&S Food store, the retailer’s 23rd outlet in Northern Ireland, and its first-ever store in Northern Ireland located within a major travel hub.

The officially opening will be on Wednesday November 20 with key M&S representatives in attendance.

The new station, seen from the second floorThe new station, seen from the second floor
The new station, seen from the second floor

Operated by the SSP Group, the travel hospitality and retail specialist has been signed up to run a number of food and drink outlets in the new transport hub.

M&S Food is among a number of food and drink vendors confirmed to open at Grand Central Station with two Starbuck outlets, Pret A Manager and the first Brewdog pub in Northern Ireland.

The controversial Scottish beer brand is due to open on the upper level of Grand Central Station in the coming weeks.

