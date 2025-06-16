Chair Robert Hill highlights the strategic role of Matrix NI in uniting industry, academia, and government to unlock innovation and global impact across key sectors—from AI to space technology

Robert Hill, chair of Matrix NI has highlighted the crucial role the Northern Ireland Science Industry Panel plays in advising government, and informing academia and industry to realise the potential of Northern Ireland as a global science and technology leader.

Robert Hill explained: “My role is to convene those who have expertise and a passion for their sector but also to bring these elements together with a coherent voice for the Northern Ireland Science & Technology community”.

Matrix NI has recently launched a video series entitled 'Future Focus' which features 16 of its panel members, profiling their sector of business activity and expertise, with a view to the future, informed by Matrix report findings, from a wide ranging body of themed commissioned foresight studies.

Future Focus - Matrix NI video series

Mr Hill commented: “The foresight studies produced through the panel of our industry experts, explore the emerging technologies and market growth, assessing the potential across sectors for investment and policy support. We need to share and learn from the successes of our local companies and take forward the recommendations from Matrix sectoral reports, to have the agility to garner these evolving opportunities.”

He added: “The wide-ranging reports have recently covered areas including AI, Regulatory Technology, Advanced Wireless Networks, Life and Health Sciences and the Space Sector. The next report is due to launch 18 June on the theme of a ‘sustainable built NI environment’. It will explore how to address the challenges of the decarbonisation of our homes, workplaces, and the infrastructure that binds our communities”.

Robert Hillis also the manager for the Northern Ireland Space Cluster and Director of the Northern Ireland Space Office and Mr Hill commented further:“Northern Ireland has a rich heritagewhen it comes to science, industry and technology, from the linen trade, shipbuilding and then into aerospace.

Robert Hill - Matrix NI (Chair)

"If we fast forward to 2025, as an example, there is a family-owned business located in Portadown known for precision springs, called Springco which has supplied its components to reach Mars aboard space missions—just one example of how local companies can make a global impact”.

Mr Hill added as an example of technology application: “One standout initiative using technology to address an environmental issue includes using satellite data to monitor Lough Neagh, a critical water source for 40% of Northern Ireland’s population. In partnership with the UK Space Agency, local companies are working on early detection, monitoring and the prediction of harmful algal blooms—showcasing how space technology can directly benefit communities”.