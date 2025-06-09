Matrix NI focuses on the future
Robert Hill, Chair of Matrix NI has highlighted the crucial role theNorthern Ireland Science Industry Panelplays in advising government, and informing academia and industry, to realise the potential of Northern Ireland as a global science and technology leader.
Robert Hill states: “My role is to convene those who have expertise and a passion for their sector but also to bring these elements together with a coherent voice for the Northern Ireland Science & Technology community”.
Matrix panel members have wide sectoral representation including Advanced Manufacturing, Health and Life Sciences, Digital Technology. Wireless Networks and Cybersecurity. Matrix has just launched the ‘Future Focus’video series featuring 16 of its panel members, profiling their sector of business activity and expertise, with a view to the future, informed by Matrix report findings, from a wide ranging body of themed commissioned foresight studies.
Watch the overview video at https://bit.ly/FF-Matrix
Foresight studies
A key output of Matrix is the research reports in the form of foresight studies, which provide analysis and recommendations, to assist the Department for the Economy (DfE) to build the evidence base for future science and Research & Development policies within a wider innovation policy.
Mr Hill commented:“The foresight studies produced through the panel of our industry experts, explore the emerging technologies and market growth, assessing the potential across sectors for investment and policy support. We need to share and learn from the successes of our local companies and take forward the recommendations from Matrix sectoral reports, to have the agility to garner these evolving opportunities.”
Mr Hill added: “The wide-ranging reports have recently covered areas including AI, Regulatory Technology, Advanced Wireless Networks, Life and Health Sciences and the Space Sector. The next report is due to launch June 18 on the theme of a ‘sustainable built NI environment’. It will explore how to address the challenges of the decarbonisation of our homes, workplaces, and the infrastructure that binds our communities”.
The application of science and technology
Robert Hillis also the manager for the Northern Ireland Space Cluster and Director of the Northern Ireland Space Office and Mr Hill commented further: “Northern Ireland has a rich heritagewhen it comes to science, industry and technology, from the linen trade, shipbuilding and then into aerospace. If we fast forward to 2025, as an example, there is a family-owned business located in Portadown known for precision springs, called Springco which has supplied its components to reach Mars aboard space missions—just one example of how local companies can make a global impact”.
Mr Hill added as an example of technology application: “One standout initiative using technology to address an environmental issue includes using satellite data to monitor Lough Neagh, a critical water source for 40% of Northern Ireland’s population. In partnership with the UK Space Agency, local companies are working on early detection, monitoring and the prediction of harmful algal blooms—showcasing how space technology can directly benefit communities”.
He concluded: "Our region’s size enables deep collaboration across industry, academia, and government. Matrix is proud to help channel this collaboration into clear strategic priorities for growth and leveraging through links with the City Growth Deals (DfE). I look forward to the innovation and improved commercialisation potential as our key sectors continue to adapt, grow and rise to the challenge."
For more information visit: https://matrixni.org/
Watch the full video series at https://bit.ly/FutureFocusMatrix