Matrix NI new members welcomed on board

Matrix NI -the Northern Ireland Science Industry panel, has recently appointed eight new panel members reaffirming its commitment to innovation and collaboration in Northern Ireland.

Professor Helen McCarthy (Chief Scientific and Technology Adviser) was also welcomed as a new ex officio panel member at the recent plenary meeting held at the Catalyst Innovation Centre, Belfast.

Matrix is an industry-led advisory panel with a current membership of 17, its main function is to advise government and inform academia and industry on the commercial exploitation of research and development, and science and technology in Northern Ireland.

Rob Hill (Matrix, Chair) welcomed the new members commenting: “The sectoral representation of Matrix NI is key and we have a wealth of industry leaders with vast local and international experience to confidently fulfil its remit”.

Matrix NI plenary session at Catalyst Innovation Centre, Belfast

Professor Helen McCarthy was invited to deliver a presentation at the plenary meeting giving an overview of her priorities in her role as Chief Scientific and Technology Adviser for N Ireland, before leading an engaging discussion.

Two young innovators, Ronan Scullion and Laochra Hill from St. Colman's College, Newry, also joined the meeting sharing insights on their project for the BT Young Scientist Awards. The pupils presented their innovative solution to the Lough Neagh blue green algae challenge, sparking a valuable discussion on the commercialisation of solutions for the Lough. They will be going forward to present their findings at the BTYSTE 2025 Exhibition on the 8th – 10th January at the RDS in Dublin. The Matrix panel wished the boys every success in the next round of the competition.

Robert Hill (Matrix Chair), added his support by commenting:

“Congratulations to St. Colman’s on their entry at the BTSYE 2025 exhibition, it is fantastic to see a local school take part in the competition and participate in this very unique opportunity for young people, demonstrating STEM excellence in schools across the island of Ireland.”

L-R Robert Hill (Matrix Chair) Ronan Scullion, Pauline Crowl (St Colman’s, teacher), Laochra Hill and Helen Doherty (St Colman’s, VP)