Matrix welcomes eight new panel members to bolster science and innovation leadership
The new members include leaders across life sciences, engineering, aerospace, advanced manufacturing, and health. With this expertise, Matrix aims to drive forward Northern Ireland’s strategic goals in technology, R&D, and sustainable growth. Each member's deep industry insight will further Matrix’s mission to elevate NI’s global presence in science and technology.
Prof. Peter Simpson - brings extensive leadership in life sciences, guiding innovation at Dia Beta Labs.
Charlie Tuxworth - a leader in innovation management and founder of Innovate Island.
Prof. Joann Rhodes - CEO of HIRANI, accelerates local health sciences growth.
Dr. Katrina Thompson - leads groundbreaking projects in maritime technology.
Paddy Mallon - brings 38 years in aerospace and defense.
Dr. Simon Grattan - excels in fibre optic sensors and brings significant R&D&I experience across a range of sectors
Sam Turner - drives advanced manufacturing at AMIC in Belfast.
Andrew Bruce – Director at Expleo, delivering tech solutions across Ireland with three decades in software engineering.
The panel is also delighted to welcome as an ex-officio member:
Prof Helen McCarthy – the Chief Scientific and Technology Adviser
For more details on all our new and existing panel members, visit https://matrixni.org/matrix-panel/
Notes to editors
Matrix is Northern Ireland’s Science and Industry Advisory Panel, a Department for the Economy supported body that promotes science, technology, and innovation across the region.
Mission
Matrix connects industry leaders, government, and academia to identify and address key challenges, aiming to advance Northern Ireland’s competitiveness globally and foster a vibrant, innovation-driven economy.
Matrix produces in-depth reports and policy recommendations and collaborates with a wide array of stakeholders to implement impactful strategies in science and technology.
Key Focus Areas Sustainability, Future of Work & Skills, Emerging technologies
Links to all MATRIX reports found in the MATRIX Library https://matrixni.org/matrix-reports/
Contact details Enquiries relating MATRIX should be directed to the MATRIX secretariat at [email protected] https://matrixni.org/