Maxol announces growth plans and is actively looking to acquire more land and sites in Northern Ireland
The growth plans are part of the local, family-owned forecourt and convenience retailer’s new 2023-2027 strategic plan, which will see an investment of £84m across its network over the next five years
Maxol has announced plans to continue to grow the company in Northern Ireland through the acquisition of established convenience forecourt stores and the purchase of land adjoining existing sites to improve facilities and services for customers.
CEO, Brian Donaldson made the announcement at the 2023 Maxol Retail Conference held at The K Club in County Kildare.
Speaking to 265 Maxol retailers, he also revealed that the company was at an advanced stage of negotiations to acquire a number of sites and parcels of land across the island of Ireland.
Brian explained: “Our five-year plan is to continue to evolve our business mix, further reducing our reliance on fossil fuels and increasing our non-fuel revenues by focusing on key categories from coffee, food to go and grocery, whilst also being recognised as a leader in quality advanced fuels and new energies for mobility.”
Brian also updated Maxol’s retailers on plans to develop a series of EV Ultra Rapid Hubs across the island of Ireland, the first of which was launched in Maxol Kinnegar, Co Down in December. This marked the first dedicated Ultra Rapid EV hub in Northern Ireland, complete with four high-speed chargers servicing up to six vehicles simultaneously, adding to the three other EV charging points Maxol has in place in Antrim and Belfast under the Maxol Recharge brand.
“Maxol Kinnegar has provided us with a blueprint for how we will continue to transition the business in line with the rise in low and zero emission vehicles. And now, I’m excited to be able to announce that proposals for EV charging at Maxol Braid River in Ballymena, Maxol Newbridge and Maxol Ballycoolin, Co. Dublin will be developed this year,” he continued.
While challenges in relation to grid access and energy capacity prevail, Brian Donaldson said that he believed the transition to EVs would continue and be a success, in time, but that Maxol’s EV strategy is to roll out services gradually, prioritising sites where demand is greatest.
At the conference, Brian reflected on landmark moments from the past ten years, which included a £200m investment in the business, the acquisition of 25 new sites, completion of 70 developments and the company’s centenary anniversary in 2020.
However, while recognising that the successes of the past are important, the CEO’s address was firmly focused on the conference theme – The Future is Now – and the role that further investment will continue to play in Maxol’s success.
Brian said that using the latest technology on and off the forecourt was central to its strategy and shortly the company will be introducing contactless payments for car washes, installing more self-check outs, bringing more convenience and simplicity to its growing base of customers.