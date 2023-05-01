Maxol has announced plans to continue to grow the company in Northern Ireland through the acquisition of established convenience forecourt stores and the purchase of land adjoining existing sites to improve facilities and services for customers.

CEO, Brian Donaldson made the announcement at the 2023 Maxol Retail Conference held at The K Club in County Kildare.

Speaking to 265 Maxol retailers, he also revealed that the company was at an advanced stage of negotiations to acquire a number of sites and parcels of land across the island of Ireland.

The growth plans are part of the local, family-owned forecourt and convenience retailer’s new 2023-2027 strategic plan, which will see an investment of £84m across its network over the next five years.

Brian explained: “Our five-year plan is to continue to evolve our business mix, further reducing our reliance on fossil fuels and increasing our non-fuel revenues by focusing on key categories from coffee, food to go and grocery, whilst also being recognised as a leader in quality advanced fuels and new energies for mobility.”

Brian also updated Maxol’s retailers on plans to develop a series of EV Ultra Rapid Hubs across the island of Ireland, the first of which was launched in Maxol Kinnegar, Co Down in December. This marked the first dedicated Ultra Rapid EV hub in Northern Ireland, complete with four high-speed chargers servicing up to six vehicles simultaneously, adding to the three other EV charging points Maxol has in place in Antrim and Belfast under the Maxol Recharge brand.

“Maxol Kinnegar has provided us with a blueprint for how we will continue to transition the business in line with the rise in low and zero emission vehicles. And now, I’m excited to be able to announce that proposals for EV charging at Maxol Braid River in Ballymena, Maxol Newbridge and Maxol Ballycoolin, Co. Dublin will be developed this year,” he continued.

While challenges in relation to grid access and energy capacity prevail, Brian Donaldson said that he believed the transition to EVs would continue and be a success, in time, but that Maxol’s EV strategy is to roll out services gradually, prioritising sites where demand is greatest.

At the conference, Brian reflected on landmark moments from the past ten years, which included a £200m investment in the business, the acquisition of 25 new sites, completion of 70 developments and the company’s centenary anniversary in 2020.

However, while recognising that the successes of the past are important, the CEO’s address was firmly focused on the conference theme – The Future is Now – and the role that further investment will continue to play in Maxol’s success.

Brian said that using the latest technology on and off the forecourt was central to its strategy and shortly the company will be introducing contactless payments for car washes, installing more self-check outs, bringing more convenience and simplicity to its growing base of customers.

Insights into Maxol’s customer base and customer service also played a key role in the address, with Brian highlighting the continuous improvements to the company’s retail and coffee offering.

The company will continue to work with the Henderson Group on developing its best-selling ‘hero’ categories, including BARISTA BAR Coffee and freshly prepared foods, as customer buying behaviours evolve.

Brian referenced hybrid working as a driver of business for its stores, the majority of which are located in residential neighbourhoods.

“Where people are now working from home two or three days each week, we are servicing their needs from breakfast through to evening with different meal solutions,” he added.

Pictured are Maxol CEO Brian Donaldson with Sarah Travers and Anton Savage who hosted the 2023 Maxol Retail Conference at The K-Club

Maxol has seen a direct correlation between the move to a hybrid working model and increased footfall in its stores.

In addition to investments in acquiring new sites, food service, EV Ultra Rapid Hubs and technology, Maxol has planned to continue to upgrade to low CO2 refrigeration, install energy management systems and use renewable sources such as solar and heat pumps to reduce its carbon footprint.

Maxol operates 241 service stations across the island of Ireland, 112 of which are directly owned by the company and operated under licence by independent retailers.

