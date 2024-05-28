Maxol rolls out Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil biodiesel in Northern Ireland
As part of its greener vehicle mobility strategy, Maxol has announced the introduction of HVO (Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil), a second-generation biofuel, to selected forecourts in Northern Ireland.
Produced from renewable feedstocks, including non-food grade vegetable oils, used cooking oils, and residue fat fractions, Maxol hvoPRO reduces carbon emissions by up to 90% compared to regular diesel.
Starting in early April, five sites across Northern Ireland’s leading, family-owned forecourt and convenience retailer, now offer Maxol hvoPRO, a more eco-friendly, low carbon emissions fuel: Mallusk, Townparks in Antrim, Eglinton in Londonderry, Ballymore in West Belfast and Tannaghmore on the A26 from Antrim to Ballymena, with additional sites to be added later this year.
A further three sites in the Republic of Ireland will also offer the low emissions fuel.
Brian Donaldson, CEO of The Maxol Group, said: “Maxol hvoPRO underlines our commitment to customer choice and is a key element of our strategy to be a leading provider of greener fuels across the island of Ireland. We are hugely focused on mobility innovation and this includes providing lower emission fuels and EV charging solutions for our private motorists, fleet and Fuel Card customers.”
Maxol hvoPRO is produced through a hydro-treating process, similar to the production of regular biodiesel. But unlike traditional biodiesel, HVO undergoes a hydrogenation process, which significantly improves its quality and performance characteristics.
No engine modifications are required and Maxol hvoPRO is compatible with most newer diesel engine vehicles.
With 30% of Maxol's fleet already running on Maxol hvoPRO, this will increase to 50% by early 2025. This move aligns with Maxol’s mission to reduce its carbon footprint across various aspects of the business.
Maxol hvoPRO, derived from waste products that meet international sustainability and carbon standards, aligns with Maxol’s commitment to cleaner fuel alternatives. It complements the Maxol Premium Fuel range and follows the roll-out of Maxol’s EV Ultra-Rapid Charging Hubs at Kinnegar in Holywood and Braid River in Antrim and the company’s first Ultra-Rapid EV hub in the Republic of Ireland at Newbridge Kildare.
