M.B. McGrady & Co. chartered accountants goes for growth as it expands in Northern Ireland
Celebrating seven decades of business, M.B. McGrady & Co mergers with Dawson & Company chartered accountants
Northern Ireland’s M.B. McGrady & Co chartered accountants is continuing its local expansion with its second strategic merger in less than 12 months, signalling a period of growth for the business.
Founded by Maurice Dawson, Dawson & Company chartered accountants have joined M.B. McGrady’s Belfast office, with the expanded team now widening its breath of service and specialisms.
Celebrating its 70th year in 2022, M.B. McGrady & Co is headed up by directors and chartered accountants, Malachy McGrady, Conaill McGrady, Seamus McLernon and Kim Rainey. The company has a 45-strong team based across three offices in Belfast, Newtownards and Downpatrick.
Malachy McGrady, managing partner, explained: “We’re delighted to welcome our new colleagues and clients from Dawson & Co. Our values and ethos as a firm are similar to that of Maurice’s, and as part of M.B. McGrady & Co. the team can continue to provide clients with tax and accountancy services of the highest standards and will also have access to other specialist services that could bring significant benefits to clients and their businesses.
“Our team has seen significant growth over recent years, most recently with the team from Duffy & Co. joining us in March 2022. With our new colleagues, we now have a full-service proposition, and with offices across Belfast, Downpatrick and Newtownards, our clients will be able to access high quality services and extensive business support thanks to our dedicated and hardworking staff.”
The company, formerly based on University Street, specialised in accounts, taxation and advisory services to companies, partnerships and individuals.
Maurice, added: “The decision to join forces with another long-established, independent firm of accountants and business advisers has been carefully considered and brings positive benefits to both our clients and our staff.
“Both Dawson & Company and M.B. McGrady & Co. share similar values, including a commitment to professionalism and expert advice, that’s complemented with our knowledge of our clients and their respective businesses. It’s this personal approach that has been the foundation for both companies and I believe it will help us to grow our offering and support an even wider range of clients across Northern Ireland.”