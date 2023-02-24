Northern Ireland’s M.B. McGrady & Co chartered accountants is continuing its local expansion with its second strategic merger in less than 12 months, signalling a period of growth for the business.

Founded by Maurice Dawson, Dawson & Company chartered accountants have joined M.B. McGrady’s Belfast office, with the expanded team now widening its breath of service and specialisms.

Celebrating its 70th year in 2022, M.B. McGrady & Co is headed up by directors and chartered accountants, Malachy McGrady, Conaill McGrady, Seamus McLernon and Kim Rainey. The company has a 45-strong team based across three offices in Belfast, Newtownards and Downpatrick.

Malachy McGrady, managing partner, explained: “We’re delighted to welcome our new colleagues and clients from Dawson & Co. Our values and ethos as a firm are similar to that of Maurice’s, and as part of M.B. McGrady & Co. the team can continue to provide clients with tax and accountancy services of the highest standards and will also have access to other specialist services that could bring significant benefits to clients and their businesses.

“Our team has seen significant growth over recent years, most recently with the team from Duffy & Co. joining us in March 2022. With our new colleagues, we now have a full-service proposition, and with offices across Belfast, Downpatrick and Newtownards, our clients will be able to access high quality services and extensive business support thanks to our dedicated and hardworking staff.”

Dawson & Co. was established by chartered accountant, Maurice Dawson.

The company, formerly based on University Street, specialised in accounts, taxation and advisory services to companies, partnerships and individuals.

Northern Ireland firms M.B. McGrady & Co. chartered accountants, which has announced a strategic merger with Dawson & Company chartered accountants – its second firm in less than 12 months. Pictured are Conaill McGrady, Mal McGrady, Maurice Dawson, Kim Rainey and Seamus McLernon

Maurice, added: “The decision to join forces with another long-established, independent firm of accountants and business advisers has been carefully considered and brings positive benefits to both our clients and our staff.

