McConnell’s Irish Whisky's new 5-Year-Old Cognac Cask Finish

McConnell’s Irish Whisky, one of Belfast’s most historic whiskey brands, has unveiled its new 5-Year-Old Cognac Cask Finish, the final release in its ‘5-Year-Old Series’.

This distinctive new release is a harmonious blend of Irish Malt and Irish Grain Whiskeys, aged for five years in first-fill Bourbon casks before undergoing a finishing period in Cognac casks, hand-selected by McConnell’s Master Distiller, Graeme Millar.

Cognac cask finishes are exceptionally rare in Irish whiskey, making this release a standout in McConnell’s core range.

For master distiller Graeme Millar, that rarity was part of the appeal:

“With the Cognac Cask Finish, we wanted to do something that truly sets us apart,” Millar explains. “Cognac casks aren’t a traditional choice for Irish Whiskey, but that’s exactly why we pursued them. They offer a luxurious sweetness and unexpected depth, layers of soft fruit, gentle spice, and a velvety finish that perfectly complement our blend.”

This spirit of exploration is matched by a deep respect for the brand’s origins.

“This release is a true blend of innovation and heritage,” Millar adds. “By drawing on the rich legacy of the Cognac region, a tradition of craftsmanship that mirrors our own, we’ve created something that honours our 18th-century roots, but that also pushes the boundaries of what’s expected from Irish whiskey. Inspired by our past, to create future tasting experiences for whiskey lovers to enjoy”

On the nose, McConnell’s Cognac Cask Finish reveals macerated orange peel, ripe banana, and vanilla. The palate follows with candied lemons, icing sugar, flame raisins, blonde chocolate, and dried pineapple, finishing with a lingering ginger spice.

The new release joins McConnell’s Signature 5-Year, matured in first-fill bourbon casks, and the Sherry Cask Finish. With the addition of the 5-Year-Old Cognac Cask Finish, the series offers a diverse flavour range, a strategic move designed to appeal both to traditional whiskey drinkers and a new generation drawn to delicate, elegant, and fruit-forward profiles.