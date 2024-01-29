Watch more of our videos on Shots!

2024 is set to be a milestone year for Belfast Distillery Company with the opening of the McConnell’s Distillery and Visitor Experience in A-Wing of Crumlin Road Gaol.

In addition the company is seeing the continued expansion and global reach for the McConnell’s Irish Whisky brand which is now available in over 40 international markets. McConnell’s is now an established brand across North America, Europe, Australia and more recently within key markets in Africa and Asia.

The Belfast Distillery Company team also continues to expand and the latest recruit is Mark Johnston who takes up a newly created role - head of sales and marketing.

The J&J McConnell’s Distillery & Visitor Experience is scheduled to open in Spring and when fully operational will employ approximately 50 people from the local area. The Distillery & Visitor Experience is expected to welcome more than 100,000 visitors each year.

Mark brings a wealth of knowledge and experience gained from 30 years working in senior commercial leadership roles across multiple markets, categories and channels. Over the past 15 years Mark has worked with Molson Coors, Constellation Brands and most recently William Grant & Sons, where he worked in the Global Commercial Development team implementing Route to Consumer strategies. He has gained significant international experience working within key markets of USA, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia, where Mark lived for three years.

Speaking on his new role, Mark said: “I am thrilled to be joining such a passionate, energetic and hardworking team at this exciting stage in the McConnell’s journey. McConnell’s is an historic Belfast brand which is making a local and global impact. I am looking forward to helping the team maximise the potential of McConnell’s and enhancing the strong partnerships and relationships which the company has developed to date across the globe.”

John Kelly, chief executive Belfast Distillery Company and Mark Johnston, new head of sales and marketing pictured with the McConnell's Whisky sales force

