Project management, fit-out and bespoke joinery company, McCue has been recognised for its increasing commitment to environmental and sustainable practices in the latest Northern Ireland Environmental Benchmarking Survey, receiving the highest available accolade, the platinum award.

The Carrickfergus-based company was praised for its environmental performance, including strategies and management procedures, building on its previous achievement of a gold award.

The NI Environmental Benchmarking Survey, which is ran by responsible business network, Business in the Community, helps businesses across Northern Ireland to achieve better sustainability. It provides an overview of a company’s environmental performance including greenhouse gas emissions, waste and water, and highlights the areas that can be improved upon.

McCue has implemented various initiatives across the company to become more sustainable, all of which are contained within its Ecos20 strategy. These initiatives include investing in Solar PV panels, increasing recycling rates, achieving zero waste to landfill, prioritising sustainable procurement of materials from responsibly managed sources, and achieving FSC Chain of Custody certification. The company is also reviewing its vehicle fleet to improve transport efficiency, and reviewing the energy efficiency of machines and extraction systems in its workshop, which will continue driving down its carbon footprint.

In addition, McCue established a successful partnership with software company, SustainIQ to build a cohesive sustainability approach that ensures every project considers the major socio-economic and environmental implications, so that the company can react accordingly. The partnership allows McCue to measure, monitor and report on the environmental impact of its projects, which then can be communicated to relevant parties including staff and stakeholders.

Speaking about the award, McCue Managing Director, Gary Purdy, said, “It is a great achievement for our team to have progressed from gold to platinum in the Northern Ireland Environmental Benchmarking Survey. Sustainability has become a key driver in our business and it’s hugely important that each project we deliver has minimal impact on the environment. This achievement exemplifies our commitment to sustainability and meeting our clients’ environmental goals. We look forward to continuing to build on our sustainability practices and reducing our environmental impacts in the months and year ahead.”