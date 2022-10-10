An Antrim-based storage and distribution company has been crowned a winner at the National SEAI Energy Awards.

Family-owned McCulla Ltd scooped the Transport category thanks to their sustainable transport model.

The company has developed a circular economy using their Anaerobic Digestion plant. This plant enables the company to produce its electricity from food waste and the bio-methane gas generated is used to power their transport vehicles.

These first vehicles are just the beginning as McCulla aims to phase out diesel in favour of biogas and further reduce emissions and reliance on fossil fuels.

The Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) announced the winners at its first in-person ceremony in three years. Twelve awards were presented by SEAI in recognition of their commitment to sustainable energy and climate action.

Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan TD, said: “I want to congratulate the participants in this year’s SEAI Energy Awards who are setting an example for us all, with real life solutions for a cleaner more sustainable energy future. Right across the country we are seeing a growing commitment to sustainability. They are showing this commitment because it’s good for our environment, but it’s also good for business and makes sense for thriving communities and organisations.”

There were 37 finalists shortlisted from 107 entries with projects delivering combined energy savings of €36 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

William Walsh, CEO of SEAI, added: “Never has commitment to sustainable energy been more crucial. These awards always set a new benchmark in best practice as exciting sustainable energy solutions continuously emerge. I congratulate this year’s winners whose dedication is hugely inspiring.”