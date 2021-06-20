McDonald’s reveals its plans for new outlets
McDonald’s is to recruit 20,000 more people and open 50 new restaurants in the UK and Ireland, it has announced.
The fast food chain will look to employ additional staff and set up new franchises across the country over the next 12 months.
It comes in anticipation of increased crew capacity as part of changing Government coronavirus guidelines.
The firm said the additions are not to replace the jobs lost throughout the pandemic, and are instead to prepare for the additional restaurants.
Paul Pomroy, CEO, of McDonald’s UK & Ireland said: “It’s fantastic to be able to offer an additional 20,000 people an opportunity to work with us.
“Our 1,400 restaurants are run by 200 local franchisees which means we have a personal stake in every one of our communities.
“It’s a big responsibility, and the moves we’ve announced today reflect our commitment to continue to innovate and invest in the local communities and economies we serve.”