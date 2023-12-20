One of NI’s oldest McDonald’s restaurants has celebrated its milestone 30th birthday.

Franchisee John McCollum and his team at McDonald’s Sprucefield recently marked the pearl anniversary of the opening of the restaurant on December 13, 1993 – only the fourth restaurant in Northern Ireland at the time.

Opening with just 75 members of staff, the restaurant now employees over 200 local people, with full time and part time positions ranging from crew member to managerial posts.

The longest serving member of the team is Sonia Dunsmore, with 25 years’ service. Other long serving employees include Codie Tarroza, Jennifer Garbin and Jocelyn Buej – each with 19 years’ service – and Doralyn Mercado (16 years) and Karen Kelly (14 years).

Doralyn Mercado, McDonald’s Sprucefield Franchisee John McCollum and Codie Tarroza. Pic credit: McDonalds

Aaron Hughes commenced his 29-year career in McDonald’s at Sprucefield in July 1994 and went on to serve in a number of other restaurants before returning to the Sprucefield restaurant as Business Manager in 2021.

John McCollum said: “The restaurant looked very different when we first opened in 1993, with 20 till points and coffee served from a simple glass pot, and how we served our customer was completely different.

“Over the past three decades we have continually invested in upgrading and improving the restaurant, introducing new technology and innovations."

The Sprucefield team’s commitment to serving the local community in Lisburn has remained an “overarching focus” for the restaurant since 1993, according to John.

“We take huge pride in the longstanding relationships we have forged and nurtured with local schools, community groups and grassroots sports organisations such as the Lisburn Castlereagh Junior Football League,” he said.

“We are proud to support and encourage them across the year, celebrating their achievements and all that they do to impact so positively on the lives of children and adults in the local area.”

Paying tribute to the staff at the restaurant, John McCollum added: “I would like to record my sincere gratitude to every member of our outstanding team at Sprucefield, led by Business Manager Aaron Hayes and Franchisee Supervisor Gareth Moore.

