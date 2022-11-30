Last year, McKees was the first law firm in Ireland to receive the EcoVadis accreditation and over the last 12 months, the firm has continued to implement policies to secure a silver rating which places McKees amongst the top 25% of companies assessed around the globe.

EcoVadis is the world’s leading provider of business sustainability ratings, intelligence and collaborative performance improvement tools for global supply chains. It provides detailed insight into environmental, social and ethical risks to an international network of over 100,000 rated companies across 200 industries and 175 countries.

The Belfast-based commercial law firm was highly commended for its ethics, with special mention given to its IT security, money laundering, anti-fraud and corruption policies; as well as its policies on diversity, equality, inclusion and staff healthcare coverage.

Chris Ross, managing partner of McKees, said: “Following last year’s bronze accreditation, we are delighted to have been awarded the silver medal by EcoVadis, demonstrating McKees ongoing commitment to our sustainability strategy.

"Over the last 12 months, we have continued to build on our efforts to reduce risk, drive performance and improve environmental and social outcomes.

“EcoVadis provides a bespoke platform for companies to have their sustainability performance independently assessed and we are proud that our efforts have once again been recognised. We look forward to continuing to build on our success so as to improve our environmental and social performance even further.”

