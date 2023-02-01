Northern Ireland family business, McKeever Hotels, has announced it is investing a total of £1.9 million into two of its five properties.

The significant investment, which is already underway, is being split between the four star Dunadry Hotel and Gardens in Co Antrim and Dillons Hotel in Letterkenny, Co Donegal.

Dillons Hotel is receiving the majority share of the investment, with £1.3 million being used to convert a third of the bedrooms into luxury suites. The work is expected to be completed by the end of May 2023.

The remaining half-a-million sterling will be invested into Dunadry Hotel and Gardens, completely refurbing the lobby reception and entrance as well as developing an exciting new cellar experience for wine and whiskey tastings, expected to be completed this Spring.

Eddie McKeever, director of operations at McKeever Hotels, and the newly-appointed president of the Northern Ireland Hotels Federation, said: “We’re very excited to announce this latest round of investment within McKeever Hotels.

"Both Dunadry Hotel and Gardens and Dillon’s Hotel are landmark properties in our portfolio and this investment is creating fantastic added value for our guests, whether that is through the options of more luxurious suites at Dillons or a brand new cellar experience at Dunadry. We’re very excited for the completed works this spring and showcasing our refreshed look and enhanced offering.”

The other properties in the McKeever Hotels portfolio are: Corr’s Corner Hotel on the outskirts of Belfast, Dunsilly Hotel in Antrim; and the historic Adair Arms Hotel in Ballymena town centre.

