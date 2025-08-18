McKinstry Metal Recycling surpasses UK sustainability targets with industry-leading practices

Northern Ireland company sets benchmark in metal recycling and ELV recovery, outperforming national averages.

McKinstry Metal Recycling, a family-run Authorised Treatment Facility based in Mallusk, is leading the charge in meeting and exceeding the UK’s ambitious sustainability targets. As the UK recorded an 80.4% metal packaging recycling rate in 2024, McKinstry is surpassing these figures through state-of-the-art depollution and precision material recovery processes.

“In our eyes, sustainability isn’t just a compliance issue, it’s a commitment,” said a McKinstry spokesperson. “We’re proud to run a facility where nearly every part of a vehicle or load of scrap metal is recovered responsibly.”

Under the EU ELV Directive, vehicle recyclers must recover or recycle at least 95% of a vehicle’s weight. While many Authorised Treatment Facilities struggle with this benchmark, McKinstry consistently exceeds it. Their advanced depollution systems remove hazardous materials and maximise recyclables before issuing a DVLA Certificate of Destruction, giving peace of mind to vehicle owners.

While the UK’s average household recycling rate reached 44.6% in 2024, Northern Ireland outperformed at 50.2%. McKinstry’s local impact strengthens this regional success, contributing significantly to the circular economy by keeping valuable ferrous and non-ferrous materials, such as copper, brass, and aluminium in circulation.

Operating from a fully licensed site at 50 Trench Road, Mallusk, McKinstry offers free scrap vehicle collections and covers all of Northern Ireland. From individual householders to large industrial clients, their team handles any volume of scrap efficiently and professionally.