Meet Northern Ireland’s changemakers: New Fellowship cohort announced

Twenty-eight leaders from across Northern Ireland have been named as the newest cohort in the Centre for Democracy and Peace’s Fellowship Programme.

Selected from a record number of applicants, this fifth cohort brings together individuals already making an impact in politics, business, the public sector, and civic society. Among them are politicians, entrepreneurs, senior civil servants, business leaders, cultural advocates, and community organisers.

With representation from five political parties and a wide range of sectors, the group reflects the diversity and ambition shaping Northern Ireland’s present and future. Over the next seven months, the Class of 2026 will take part in a transformative experience designed to strengthen their leadership, forge new connections, and explore the challenges and opportunities facing society today.

Now in its fifth year, the Fellowship is supported by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, as well as leading employers including Camlin Group, FinTrU, Fujitsu NI, NIE Networks, Ulster Carpets, Allstate NI, and the Irish American Partnership.

Matthew O'Neill, Institute of International and European Affairs; Zachary Hutchinson, Centre for Democracy and Peace; Anna McClung, Department of Justice; James Redmond, Department for Infrastructure; Sarah Carlisle, Queen's University Belfast.

Darragh McCarthy, Chair of the Fellowship Advisory Board, said: “This year’s Fellows bring a remarkable breadth of experience and perspective. The Fellowship offers a unique space to explore ideas, challenge assumptions, and grow as leaders. I’m delighted to welcome this group and look forward to working alongside them in the months ahead.”

The Centre for Democracy and Peace Fellowship Programme Cohort 2025-26 are:

Gerard McDonald, SDLP Emma Cairns, UUP Lewis McVitty, UUP Alderman Gareth Wilson, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Council, DUP Cllr Micky Murray, Belfast City Council, Alliance Party Cllr Kathleen McGurk, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Sinn Féin Kyle McMullan, Northern Ireland Electricity Networks Claire McBride, Fujitsu Jonathan Rogan, SQC Digital Corrina Grimes, MemoryTell Michael Boyd, MB Consulting and Coaching Anna McClung, Department of Justice Róisín McCreesh, Education Authority NI Meadhbha Monaghan, Patient and Client Council NI James Redmond, Department for Infrastructure Aoibhinn Treanor, Northern Ireland Assembly Rhyannon Blythe, Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission Sean McQuade, Northern Health and Social Care Trust Eilís Adamson, Public Prosecution Service NI Joanna Braniff, The Rivers Trust Brian Armstrong, Northern Ireland Alternatives Steven Mills, NI Football League Ola Sobieraj, the3million Dr Matthew O'Neill, Institute of International & European Affairs Sarah Carlisle, Queen's Orange Society Lisa McGinley, The MAC Belfast Gillian Hamilton, EastSide Partnership Wendy Blemings, The National Gallery