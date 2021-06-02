Mental health: Kilroot Energy Park company ‘delighted’ to partner MindWise

Corporate partnership will help the charity to provide a range of vital services such as supported housing, carer and family support as well as day care in the community.

EPUKI recently unveiled plans for the Kilroot Energy Park concept, which includes the opportunity for an array of lower carbon and renewable energy technologies.

In addition, the firm proposes to build an Education and Learning centre on the site to share information about how it strives to produce electricity in a sustainable manner.

Ian Luney, commercial director of EP UK investments, presenting a cheque for £14,000 to Jackie McCaughey, MindWise area manager for housing support services.

In taking forward these plans, EPUKI says it is mindful of its social responsibility and role within the local community.

Furthermore, through this partnership MindWise can provide advocacy, advice and training to EPUKI workplaces to better understand and support good mental health.

Ian Luney, EPUKI commercial director, said: “All our staff are delighted to be partnering with MindWise, one of Northern Ireland’s leading mental health charities.

The partnership is an opportunity to help support the valuable work MindWise undertake in helping local people affected by mental health issues receive the support they need.

“Through this partnership with MindWise we are dedicated to help reducing the stigma surrounding mental health within the workplace and the community which affects a substantial amount of people across Northern Ireland every day.”

Anne Doherty, MindWise chief executive said: “We are excited about our partnership with EPUKI as it will help support and continue our work in transforming the lives of people affected by mental health.

“The services we provide are key to helping many suffering from mental health on their road to recovery and our corporate partnerships are a key component to facilitating this work, particularly now in the wake of the impacts of Covid-19.”

