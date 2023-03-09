Committed to developing and delivering sustainable responses to social needs across Northern Ireland, Bryson Charitable Group supports over 30,000 people annually through various services.

The merger with Pathways - which is well established in providing outdoor learning experiences – will enhance opportunities for communities to further improve health and well-being, helping people realise their full potential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shane Logan, chief executive, of Bryson Group, said: “This merger with Pathways will have a dramatic impact on the work of Bryson, greatly strengthening and enhancing our existing adventure activities. By working together, we will now be able to significantly increase opportunities for many people and communities in Northern Ireland.

“We work with people from all backgrounds with our core work concentrating on those considered most marginalised, both socially and economically. This perfect partnership will help us positively change lives, drive potential and give people opportunities they would never otherwise have.”

Mike Murdock, Pathways, explained: “Now by combining our strengths there is a fantastic opportunity to thrive, growing the adventure activities offering to reach and benefit more people. Bryson Charitable Group already has a comprehensive infrastructure and strong financial base and has been doing excellent charitable work for more than a century. Merging Pathways with the Group was a perfect fit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“An exciting future lies ahead for Pathways, and we look forward to Bryson Charitable Group bringing their inspiring work to more communities across Northern Ireland.”

Established in 1906, Bryson Charitable Group has over 1,000 employees working across Northern Ireland and beyond, all aiming to make the greatest difference to those in greatest need.

Bryson Charitable Group joining forces with one of the leading players in the outdoor adventure arena in Northern Ireland, Pathway Adventure Activities. Pictured are Joanne Morrow, business development manager, Shane Logan, CEO, Nigel Brady, director and Neal White, youth engagement and events manager

The adventure activities side of Bryson Charitable Group’s work will be known as Bryson Pathways.

Advertisement Hide Ad