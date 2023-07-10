News you can trust since 1737
Mexican restaurant Tortilla rolls into Belfast with free burritos and creating 30 local jobs

To celebrate the opening of the first store in Northern Ireland, Tortilla is giving away free burritos to locals at the new Belfast location
By Claire Cartmill
Published 10th Jul 2023, 14:18 BST- 2 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 14:18 BST

Mexican restaurant Tortilla is opening its doors in Belfast for the first time at the end of July.

Located at Arthur Square, near Victoria Square Shopping Centre, the new burrito and taco restaurant will create up to 30 new jobs for locals across front-of-house, kitchen, and management.

To celebrate the launch in true fiesta style, Tortilla is giving away free burritos to locals at the new Belfast location on Friday, July 21. Burrito fans can register at www.tortilla.co.uk/Belfast and pop down to Arthur Square between 12-1.30pm on the day. For those unable to make it, the

restaurant will also be offering 2-for-1 on burritos and naked burritos in the form of a digital voucher when you register – the perfect excuse to catch-up with a friend for a meal and margarita.

Tortilla’s authentic and fully customisable menu breaks the rules of your typical takeaway. Toppings are prepared fresh each day using whole ingredients; the hand-smashed guacamole is a must-try, and burritos are rolled and served to order in as little as 90 seconds.

Washed down with a £2.50 happy hour beer or margarita from 5 – 8pm daily, Tortilla is perfect for a get-together with friends or an after work feast with colleagues.

Hailing from the self-proclaimed burrito capital of the world San Francisco, Tortilla’s founders opened their first Californian-inspired Mexican restaurant in the UK in 2007. The Belfast opening will mark a significant milestone for the brand, as its first in Northern Ireland.

Richard Morris, CEO at Tortilla, said: “We’re thrilled to finally be opening in the city of Belfast. We’ve got a fantastic location in the city centre and a passionate team who embody the values of our friendly local brand.

"Tortilla exists to make life better with burritos, and the response we’ve had from locals in the lead-up to opening has been overwhelmingly positive. Belfast, we’re excited to introduce you to our fresh Cali-Mex food and maybe a few too many margaritas, this summer!”

Mexican restaurant Tortilla is opening its first Northern Ireland store by giving away free burritos to locals at the new Belfast locationMexican restaurant Tortilla is opening its first Northern Ireland store by giving away free burritos to locals at the new Belfast location
Tortilla’s authentic and fully customisable menu breaks the rules of your typical takeaway, with feel-good food that is fast, filling, fresh and affordable. Toppings are prepared fresh each day using whole ingredients; the hand-smashed guacamole is a must-try, and burritos are rolled and served to order in as little as 90 seconds, from a counter where you pick what goes insideTortilla’s authentic and fully customisable menu breaks the rules of your typical takeaway, with feel-good food that is fast, filling, fresh and affordable. Toppings are prepared fresh each day using whole ingredients; the hand-smashed guacamole is a must-try, and burritos are rolled and served to order in as little as 90 seconds, from a counter where you pick what goes inside
Located at 9 Arthur Square, near Victoria Square Shopping Centre, the new Belfast restaurant will create up to 30 new jobs for locals across front-of-house, kitchen, and managementLocated at 9 Arthur Square, near Victoria Square Shopping Centre, the new Belfast restaurant will create up to 30 new jobs for locals across front-of-house, kitchen, and management
Mexican restaurant Tortilla is opening its first Northern Ireland store by giving away free burritos to locals at the new Belfast locationMexican restaurant Tortilla is opening its first Northern Ireland store by giving away free burritos to locals at the new Belfast location
