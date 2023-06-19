Northern Ireland property professional, Michael Chandler, has entered into a new partnership with renowned North Down estate agent David Best.

The collaboration marks a strategic move into the Holywood and North Down residential property market, solidifying the company’s commitment to growth and future expansion across Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Established in 2009 by Michael and Laura Chandler, Michael Chandler Estate Agents has achieved remarkable success, specialising in residential sales and lettings and property management, as well as land and new home sales.

What began as a small operation in their dining room quickly progressed into a flagship office on the Ormeau Road, serving clients across Greater Belfast, Lisburn City and County Down.

The partnership with David Best, a highly experienced and well-known figure in the North Down area, has led to the opening of a new Michael Chandler office in Holywood. David brings over 20 years of expertise in the North Down market and will serve as a partner and managing director of the Holywood office.

Michael said: "We are thrilled to join forces with David Best and expand our presence into the Holywood and North Down area. David's extensive experience and reputation in the market make him an invaluable addition to our team. Together, we are committed to delivering exceptional customer service and exceeding the expectations of our clients.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David explained: “This new partnership is an exciting time for both of us as we join forces to expand our reach and serve the thriving communities of Holywood and North Down. Together, we bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the table and I have no doubt that our combined efforts will drive mutual growth and success.

Michael Chandler, one of Northern Ireland's leading property professionals, has entered into a new partnership with renowned North Down Estate Agent David Best. Pictured are Camy Chandler, sales and lettings negotiator, Michael Chandler, Laura Chandler, managing director, Clare Wylie, associate director and David Best, partner and managing director of the Holywood office of Michael Chandler Estate Agents

“By leveraging our strengths and resources, we are poised to deliver unparalleled service and exceptional results to our clients. I look forward to the exciting opportunities that lie ahead and the positive impact we will make in the local property market."

The new Holywood office is just the beginning of Michael Chandler Estate Agents' expansion plan. The growth strategy, including the potential launch of additional offices and the recruitment of new staff, represents an investment of over £200,000.

Michael Chandler Estate Agents currently employs a team of 15 professionals, a team that will grow in sync with the business’ geographical footprint.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four new team members will be recruited in the next two to three months, with the possibility of an additional three to four hires to support the increase in business across all areas of the market.

Adapting to the changing market landscape, Michael Chandler Estate Agents embraced digital transformation during the Covid-19 pandemic. The company successfully transitioned its operations online, offering virtual viewings and digital brochures, which contributed to its continued success over the past few years. Post-pandemic, it has adapted its working format to provide its staff with more flexibility.

Mr Chandler added: "We understand the significance of work-life balance, especially for our team members with young families. Our expanded operations will provide flexibility in working arrangements, allowing employees to work from home or different satellite offices, thanks to our advanced IT system.”