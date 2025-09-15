Mid and East Antrim councillors deferred a decision on a revised street trading policy at a meeting of the borough council’s Neighbourhoods and Communities Committee at The Braid, in Ballymena.

A committee report indicated the council has a “small number” of streets that are designated for street trading.

The street trading policy covers fees, conditions and enforcement. There are three types of licence which can be issued by the council – mobile, stationary and temporary.

Proposed terms and conditions for mobile licences include additional requirements around the use of chimes. Food vendors must have a food hygiene rating of at least three or above.

The report noted council officers may seize goods if they suspect unlicensed trading has been taking place although items seized will be returned to the owner.

The proposed revised policy states street traders may employ anyone to assist in the running of the business provided they are “over the legal school-leaving age”.

Speaking at the meeting, Bannside Ulster Unionist Councillor Jackson MInford commented: “Quite often you see someone behind a stall of school age.”

Patricia Allen, head of public protection, health and well-being, said: “They should not be acting as an employee and would be challenged if observed being part of a sales process. We have to investigate if there is any money changing hands. It is not an opportunity for exploitation of young workers.”

Carrickfergus Castle DUP Alderman Billy Ashe MBE stated: “One of the things we are struggling with in this world is getting young people experience in work. I can clearly see why we do not want to be going into exploitation but young people have to get a chance to learn.

“Markets are family affairs. It is not anything other than that. The young people have to get an opportunity to run the business. We always have to remember about that.”

The officer said: “I agree there is a difference between someone who is work- shadowing as opposed to somebody who is actually employed. Maybe we need to look at it again and come up with some additional wording.”

Coast Road Ulster Unionist Alderman Maureen Morrow stated: “Having run markets for ten years, you get a lot of different scenarios – young people who are fund-raising for the school or school trip.

“It is good to have enterprising young people. It gives them an opportunity to build their skills. It seems a shame that young people can’t get this opportunity to maybe start an enterprise.

“There is an opportunity to run businesses and give children opportunities to get experience and build confidence to run businesses in the future.”

Committee chair Braid TUV Cllr Matthew Warwick commented: “We need to not quell enterprise spirit in teenagers and our youth.”

Ballymena Independent Cllr Lawrie Philpott stated: “I think we should defer.” His proposal was seconded by Ald Morrow who said: “I think we should hear what way it is worded before we go ahead.”