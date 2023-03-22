In 1923, Frank and Isabella Smith opened the shop at Drummullan, near Moneymore, selling basic goods from a small building, and 100 years on, their daughters Mary and Dymphna Smith, aged 99 and 97 years, and their brother Colum will visit the store to relive memories and celebrate the milestone.

They will be joined by John Devlin who purchased the business in April 1999 which was fondly known as ‘John’s shop’ before being taken over by the current owner, Oliver Tallon.

Retailer Oliver Tallon said: “The shop has a long history in the village, belonging to the Smith family from 1923 until 1988, with Colum helping in the shop as a child and then taking over when his father retired. The Smiths sold the shop in 1988 and it was operated for ten years by Peter Duffy, before John Devlin bought it. John then served the local area for over 21 years, before I took over the store on 1st November 2020 and convert it to a MACE.

The Mace store has been serving the local community for 100 years.

“I am delighted to welcome our guests of honour Mary, Dymphna, Colum, and John to the store to celebrate the anniversary and their contribution to the longevity of the business in Moneymore. The store continues to be a valued part of the community and I am looking forward to serving our customers for many years to come. Who knows, perhaps the store will be here in another 100 years!”

The Mace store at Drummullan.

The Mace store at Drummullan which is marking its 100th anniversary.

An early photograph of the store near Moneymore.