MINISO brings a burst of fun, affordability, and travel-ready essentials to Northern Ireland’s busiest airport

MINISO, known for its affordable and trendy products, is cleared for landing at Belfast International Airport with its latest MINISO-GO store, bringing a burst of fun, affordability, and travel-ready essentials to Northern Ireland’s busiest airport.

The MINISO-GO concession, conveniently placed within the new duty free expansion, has already begun welcoming passengers, offering must-have products for their journey, with even more options to come in the next few weeks.

Passengers will be able to browse a wide selection of travel-friendly items, lifestyle essentials, beauty products, stationery, snacks, and fan-favourite collections from Sanrio, Disney, Lilo & Stitch, and Harry Potter.

Saad Usman, chief operating officer at MINISO UK, said: “We’re thrilled to open our latest MINISO-GO concession at Belfast International Airport. Airports are gateways to adventure, and we’re proud to be part of passengers’ journeys, offering affordable and trendy products that make travel both easier and more joyful. Whether it’s a cute plush for the kids, travel-friendly beauty picks, or a last-minute gift, we’re here to bring a little extra fun to every journey.”

Peter Newbould, CEO at Lagardère, explained: “We’re excited to bring MINISO to Belfast International Airport as part of our latest Aelia Duty Free transformation. Following the success of our first MINISO opening at London Stansted, this playful and affordable concept adds real value to the passenger experience at Belfast Int Airport and reflects our continued commitment to offering a unique blend of global favourites and trend-driven innovation in travel retail.”