20 training places available on intensive programme delivered by Belfast Met, focused on Microsoft Power BI and Azure Data Fundamentals, with applications open until August 31

Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald has announced 20 high quality training places on a new AI and Data Analytics Assured Skills Academy with Deloitte.

Focusing on industry recognised qualifications in Microsoft Power BI and Azure Data Fundamentals, this Academy will see participants receive pre-employment training with Belfast Metropolitan College (BMC) from October 6 to December 5.

Fully funded by the Department for the Economy, the Academy will include nine weeks’ intensive training at BMC’s Titanic Campus and their E3 Springvale Campus, as well as virtual training. There may also be some on-site training at Deloitte’s office in Belfast.

Marie Doyle, office senior partner at Deloitte Belfast, Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald and Belfast Met’s interim principal and chief executive Damian Duffy

Highlighting the opportunity the Minister said: “This Assured Skills Academy will contribute to my good jobs agenda by training 20 people in Data Analytics. This is a fantastic opportunity and I would urge everyone who is interested and eligible to apply.”

Marie Doyle, office senior partner at Deloitte Belfast explained: “AI is already changing the way we work and it’s vital that teams are equipped with the skills to maximize it. We have a long-standing relationship with Belfast Metropolitan College, and this latest programme is an exciting opportunity for those who want to upskill and become part of a fast-paced and growing industry. We’re delighted that we can offer this Academy to grow tech skills in the local area and benefit from the wide talent pool in Northern Ireland.”

Belfast Met’s interim Principal and chief executive Damian Duffy added: “Belfast Met has a long and successful track record in delivering Assured Skills Academies and we are delighted to be renewing our valued collaboration with Deloitte through this latest initiative.

“We look forward to welcoming a new cohort of learners and guiding them on this future-focused pathway, equipping individuals with the in-demand skills needed to thrive in Northern Ireland’s fast-evolving digital sector.”

Participants will receive a training allowance of £180 per week plus travel and childcare expenses for the duration of the Academy.

Applications are open now and close at midnight on Sunday, August 31.

Applicants must be over 18 years old and be eligible to work in the UK.

An information session will take place on Monday 15 September 2025.