Getting people into, getting people around, and getting people to spend more and stay longer in Northern Ireland is the mission of the Northern Ireland Connectivity Coalition

The minister for infrastructure John O’Dowd has met with a new connectivity stakeholder group, bringing together key stakeholders across the transport industry to discuss poor connectivity in Northern Ireland and its economic consequences.

The Northern Ireland Connectivity Coalition, chaired by Colin Neil, has been convened to create a unity of purpose and to work with the government to tackle the issues that are currently constraining connectivity in the region.

The purpose of the coalition will be to present a unified voice across industry to stress the importance of transport connectivity across and into Northern Ireland.

The minister for infrastructure John O’Dowd has met with a new connectivity stakeholder group. Pictured is Matthew Hall, CEO, Belfast City Airport, Daniel Owens, Belfast International Airport, Brenda Morgan, head of business development, City of Derry Airport, Stephen Anton, Fonacab and Licensed Taxi Operators Association, Suzanne Wylie, CEO, NI Chamber,Christopher McCausland, managing director, Value Cabs, Colin Neill, chief executive, Hospitality Ulster and chair, Northern Ireland Connectivity Coalition and Minister for Infrastructure, John O'Dowd, MLA

Calls have been made for an effective Air Route Development Scheme and PSO, better connection of airports and main transport hubs, as well as multi-year funding for increased and improved public transport during the evening, late night, and weekends. They have also highlighted policy changes to improve taxi provision, all of which will improve transport links across the region and the island of Ireland.

The group met at the Fitzwilliam Hotel, Belfast, and met with Minister O’Dowd to discuss issues affecting connectivity relevant to his portfolio such as transport. The group and the Minister discussed policy and investment-led solutions being required, including but not limited to financial, skill development and regulations and the need to act fast as these issues will only worsen if not acted upon in a coordinated manner.

Colin Neill, chair, Northern Ireland Connectivity Coalition, said: “As an industry dependent on getting customers to and from our businesses, we see the benefits of bringing the key stakeholders together as poor connectivity affects everyone from transport providers to business to the members of the public going about their daily lives and it is for the benefit of everyone that we present a united front in our approach.

“We realise there is not a bottomless pot of cash, but effective policy changes and funding targeted where it will make a real and tangible difference can deliver real changes to improve connectivity across our towns, cities and access to Northern Ireland.”

“The key stakeholders that make up the Connectivity Coalition, working in partnership with NI Government can positively impact Northern Ireland economically, environmentally, and improve accessibility.

"So, the easier it is to get into and around the region, the bigger knock-on effect this will have. Joined-up solutions of the type the Connectivity Coalition seeks to put forward will ensure that we do not miss this opportunity to grow our local economy.”

