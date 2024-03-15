​MLAs urged to ‘set precedent’ to help Victoria Square apartment owners

Victoria Square apartment owner Trevor McCrory. BBC NI image

​Trevor McCrory is one of around 30 private residents who have had to continue paying charges associated with the Belfast city centre properties – including domestic rates and maintenance fees – despite being forced to vacate their homes in 2019 due to structural defects.

He said elected representatives must act to ensure that the six-year time limit for lodging compensation claims is retrospectively extended to 30 years – in line with England and Wales.

"What you have to look at here is the law that has been enacted in England and Wales, and it was retrospective, so why can’t Northern Ireland have exactly the same,” he said.

Mr McCrory has been frustrated by those who tend to focus on the difficulties being faced in terms of updating legislation, rather than adopting a “can do” attitude, and said Northern Ireland can still take the lead if it can’t copy the England and Wales example.

"We as a group think there is a more simplistic method of getting somewhere here with this legislation that needs updated,” he said.

"My answer is, it’s already been done – follow suit. The precedent has been set, but… instead of looking out for precedent, let’s set one [if we have to]. Let’s set our own precedent here. It’s our own jurisdiction, so let’s do it.”

Mr McCrory added: "A lot of us can’t go any further financially.