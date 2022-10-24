Maxol is investing £3.8m in local service station developments with the modernisation and expansion of two Northern Ireland sites.

Work has already begun to redevelop Edenderry Service Station, Belfast and Maxol Downpatrick to meet the growing customer demand for contemporary forecourt services.

From design and construction, through to the sites’ ongoing operations, Maxol is using cutting-edge technology to help each site reduce its existing carbon footprint.

The £2.3million development at Maxol Edenderry includes a brand-new retail store 70% larger than the former premises, built on new land adjoining the original site purchased in 2021. The grocery offer will more than double in size, while customers can expect larger dairy and chilled ranges for greater choice. A new Delish Deli will also be introduced along with a self-serve chicken bar.

Maxol’s Premium Fuel range will be introduced to enable customers to make greener choices and car parking facilities will be extended to twenty-seven spaces giving more room to ease the flow of traffic on site.

Up to six additional jobs will be created in the Edenderry community when the refurbished site opens in mid-November.

In Maxol Downpatrick, the £1.5million investment will provide a large extension to the existing retail store from its current 105 sq. meters to 181 sq. meters. This will provide a new SPAR shop and the introduction of a new Delish Deli for fresh food-to-go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The refurbished forecourt will see the introduction of Maxol’s Premium Fuel range and parking spaces will be extended to nineteen to provide more room and convenience for customers using the site.

Brian Donaldson, CEO of The Maxol Group, said: “These are significant developments that will transform both service stations.

"Both Maxol Edenderry and Maxol Downpatrick are part of the community, operated under licence by local people, John & Sharon Bailey and Pamela Turnbull along with their staff teams. As part of our investment plans, we are delighted to be upgrading each site with the latest food concepts and convenience goods. We are thrilled to see the work at an advanced stage to make this happen.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Construction on both sites will conclude in time for a reopening by the end of the year.