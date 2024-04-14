The Moria lady, previously CEO at Parenting Focus (then Parenting NI), is set to bring her experience and leadership to BHC.With a background in the voluntary and community sector spanning over 25 years, Charlene has dedicated her career to championing early intervention programs and services. Her understanding of the sector, coupled with an extensive network of relationships across voluntary, public, and private sectors, will enable her to guide BHC into its next chapter.Having been a chief executive for over seven years, Charlene has demonstrated exceptional skill in nurturing teams and organisations to achieve their full potential as well as her commitment to enhancing community health and well-being.Charlene also brings to BHC her strategic experience from serving as the current vice chair of NICVA and chair of the Charity Commission NI Independent Stakeholder Forum. These roles have further enhanced her reputation as a dynamic professional with a keen insight into the needs of partnership working.