Two Northern Ireland ladies have opened their own café to provide a meeting point for the local community .

Best friend Alison Johnston and Sarah Reed from Monkstown were devastated when their favourite coffee shop closed down earlier this year. It was a place where they would regularly meet up during lockdown and it became an important part of their lives.

With Alison’s background in retail and Sarah having worked in hospitality, the pair combined their skills and took the decision to open Ten Coffee at the same spot in Monkstown, ensuring the venue remained as a hub for the community.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey alderman Stephen Ross with Economy Minister Gordon Lyons, East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson, Ten Coffee co-owner Sarah Reid and Pam Cameron MLA

During the official opening, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Alderman Stephen Ross paid tribute to Alison and Sarah for going the extra mile to provide a space for people to catch up and connect with friends and family.

Alderman Ross, along with Economy Minister Gordon Lyons, East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson and South Antrim MLA Pam Cameron, visited Ten Coffee for the opening event.

Alderman Ross said: “It is truly inspirational what Alison and Sarah have done here. Despite the current cost of living crisis and the difficulties faced by businesses, these two friends have persevered and created a place where local people can come together for a cuppa and a catch up.

“Meeting places such as Ten Coffee are vital to the health and wellbeing of the community. I wish Alison and Sarah every success.”

Pictured at the official opening of Ten Coffee shop is Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey alderman Stephen Ross with Economy Minister Gordon Lyons, co-owner Sarah Reid and Pam Cameron MLA

Mr Lyons added: “I was delighted to attend the official opening. In getting the coffee shop off the ground, Sarah and Alison are showing the resilience and entrepreneurial spirit that abounds throughout the hospitality and small business sectors across Northern Ireland. Indeed they are an inspiration to others who may be considering taking the plunge and starting their own business.

“Venues like Ten Coffee also play an important role in the local community in providing a vibrant and friendly meeting place, particularly as we head into the winter months. I commend Alison and Sarah, and give them my very best wishes for the future prosperity of the business.”

Co-owner Sarah said: “Alison and I are so thankful for the support we have received and we are glad to see the community spirit back in Monkstown.”

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey alderman Stephen Ross at the official opening of Ten Coffee shop in Monkstown with Economy Minister Gordon Lyons, Pam Cameron MLA, Ten Coffee co-owner Sarah Reid and staff

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey alderman Stephen Ross with Economy Minister Gordon Lyons, Pam Cameron MLA and Ten Coffee co-owner Sarah Reid