More success for McKeever Hotels as Dillons achieves 4 star status.

Letterkenny-based, Dillons Hotel, which is part of the McKeever Hotel Group, has been awarded four-star status from Fáilte Ireland.

The tourism body recognised the hotel’s latest renovations, customer experience and product offering in upgrading the rating from three to four stars.

The news is the second important development for Antrim-based McKeever Hotels this week following the announcement of its acquisition of Armagh City Hotel on Tuesday (1 April 25).

Dillons was purchased by McKeever Hotels in 2014, becoming the first Republic of Ireland-based hotel to join the Group’s portfolio. It is also the second hotel under McKeever Hotels’ ownership to achieve four-star status, following the Dunadry Hotel and Gardens.

Joy Browne, Donegal Tourism, Donegal County Council, Robert McElhinney, Dillons Hotel Manager, Bridgene Keeley, Director of Marketing, Sales and Communications, McKeever Hotels, Jimmy Stafford, Letterkenny Chamber, Eugene McKeever, McKeever Group Chair / Founder, Joan Crawford, Fáilte Ireland and Eddie McKeever, McKeever Hotels Managing Director at the announcement of the 4 Star rating for Dillions Hotel in Letterkenny.

The Group has invested over €4 million in Dillons Hotel since its acquisition, renovating the public areas, bedrooms as well as the addition of suites and a fitness centre.

To mark the milestone, the hotel hosted a launch event, welcoming valued stakeholders, industry partners and media to celebrate in style.

Eddie McKeever, Managing Director, McKeever Hotels said: “Our four-star rating from Fáilte Ireland is a true reflection of the dedication, passion and hard work of our entire team. It not only commends the exceptional service we provide, but also the unforgettable experiences we aim to offer every guest.

“This milestone is particularly special as we are now the only four-star hotel on the main street of Letterkenny. We’re delighted to extend a warm Donegal welcome to our guests and stakeholders, inviting them to join us in celebrating and enjoying a sneak peek of the newest upgrades.

Armagh City Hotel's former owners, Brian McCormack and Kieran McAnallan, with Eddie McKeever, McKeever Hotels Managing Director and Eugene McKeever, Group Chair / Founder, McKeever Hotels

“We are incredibly proud of this achievement, and we look forward to the future as we continue to grow and elevate the hospitality scene in Letterkenny."

Joan Crawford, Manager of the Wild Atlantic Way with Fáilte Ireland, said: "This award is a testament to the commitment and excellence demonstrated by the team at Dillons Hotel. Their dedication to providing outstanding hospitality not only enhances the visitor experience but also strengthens Donegal’s position as a premier tourism destination.

“The hotel industry is vital in ensuring that Ireland continues to offer high-quality accommodation and services to both domestic and international visitors."