More than 1,000 Northern Ireland businesspeople are set to attend the premier black-tie event in ICC Belfast

By Claire Cartmill
Published 5th Nov 2024, 17:41 BST
Updated 5th Nov 2024, 17:46 BST
Television anchor Alex Jones will host the evening, during which guests will be inspired to reflect on their most ambitious, positive and inspiring vision for Northern Ireland and take action to create it by design

Best-selling author and comedy actor David Walliams will be the star guest at NI Chamber’s 2024 President’s Banquet.

More than 1,000 businesspeople are set to attend the premier black-tie event in ICC Belfast on Thursday, November 21.

Television anchor Alex Jones will host the evening, during which guests will be inspired to reflect on their most ambitious, positive and inspiring vision for Northern Ireland and take action to create it by design.

Wrightbus CEO: 'We want to ensure the Wrightbus name is known not just in the UK...

The event is sponsored by NI Chamber’s Communications Partner BT, along with supporting sponsors ABL Group, Barclays, Mattioli Woods and Tughans, as well as drinks reception sponsor Vanrath, Media Partner, Bauer Media Group and drinks partner, Diageo.

A very limited number of tickets are available to book.

To secure one of the remaining places visit the NI Chamber website.

