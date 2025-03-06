Morellis named Champion of Champions at the 'Oscars' of the ice cream industry
The renowned family business took home a haul of plaudits at the National Ice Cream Awards at the Belfry, Birmingham, on March 5.
The award ceremony, which have been held every year since 1953, is the most prestigious event in the sector and is judged blind by experts from the ice cream world.
And what a night it was for Morellis! They won:
First Place Dairy Vanilla Ice Cream
First Place Alternative Class for Cherry Yoghurt
Best of the Best Vanilla Ice Cream
Overall Champion of Champions 2025
Attending the awards were Arnaldo, Daniela and Marino Morelli along with production manager Eddie Johnston.
