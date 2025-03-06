Morellis named Champion of Champions at the 'Oscars' of the ice cream industry

By The Newsroom
Published 6th Mar 2025, 09:35 BST
Updated 6th Mar 2025, 13:08 BST

Legendary north coast ice cream makers Morellis have swept the boards at the ‘Oscars’ of UK ice cream competitions.

The renowned family business took home a haul of plaudits at the National Ice Cream Awards at the Belfry, Birmingham, on March 5.

The award ceremony, which have been held every year since 1953, is the most prestigious event in the sector and is judged blind by experts from the ice cream world.

And what a night it was for Morellis! They won:

Pictured at the awards are (from left) Arnaldo Morelli, Daniela Morelli-Kerr, Marino Morelli and Eddie Johnston. CREDIT MORELLISPictured at the awards are (from left) Arnaldo Morelli, Daniela Morelli-Kerr, Marino Morelli and Eddie Johnston. CREDIT MORELLIS
Pictured at the awards are (from left) Arnaldo Morelli, Daniela Morelli-Kerr, Marino Morelli and Eddie Johnston. CREDIT MORELLIS

First Place Dairy Vanilla Ice Cream

First Place Alternative Class for Cherry Yoghurt

Best of the Best Vanilla Ice Cream

Overall Champion of Champions 2025

Attending the awards were Arnaldo, Daniela and Marino Morelli along with production manager Eddie Johnston.

