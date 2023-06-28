Ballymaloe Foods celebrate huge market success since entering the Northern Ireland market.

After launching in Northern Ireland in 2016, Ballymaloe Foods, has seen accelerating growth in the Northern Ireland market witnessing a 148% volume growth between 2018 until 2022.

In the same time period, Ballymaloe’s best seller the legendary Ballymaloe Relish has also seen a phenomenal sales growth of 237% across Northern Ireland.

Ballymaloe Foods was founded in Co. Cork in the 1990s when Yasmin Hyde began selling Ballymaloe Relish at a farmer’s market using her mother, Myrtle Allen’s secret recipe. Myrtle Allen was Ireland’s first female Michelin star chef.

Over the years, the business has extended its product line in relishes and added pasta sauces, beetroot, mayonnaise, dressings and roasting sauces to the range. The family-owned company has won several Great Taste awards for its Ballymaloe Relish, Ballymaloe Pepper Relish, Ballymaloe Irish Mayonnaise and Ballymaloe Irish Beetroot.

The newest addition to the family is Ballymaloe Red Onion Relish which is a delicious addition to burgers and steak sandwiches and is now available to purchase in Henderson Spar, Musgrave Retail Partners, and independent retailers situated across Northern Ireland.

To celebrate its recent Northern Ireland success, Ballymaloe Foods hosted a summer showcase event in The Waterman House Belfast, where top local retail management joined popular Northern Ireland food creators, including Bored of Lunch and Suzie- Lee to cook alongside local celebrity chef Niall McKenna. The theme of the event was barbecue season and featured signature summer dishes using Ballymaloe Foods products in new and interesting ways.

General manager of Ballymaloe Foods, Maxine Hyde, said: “We came into the Northern Ireland market with huge ambitions, and we are delighted to see how this has played out for us. We hope to continue to see further growth across the market and we are incredibly optimistic about this, especially after our exciting rebrand.

"We look forward to continuing to bring our Ballymaloe products to the consumers of Northern Ireland.”

Earlier this year, Ballymaloe Foods launched a rebranded look and feel across its product range.