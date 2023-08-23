Founded in 1990 by Sam and Julienne McCrea, SAM has grown from strength to strength, supplying quality MDF mouldings to both domestic and commercial premises across the UK, Ireland, Europe and the USA.

This latest multi-million pound investment will be channelled into product innovation, distribution system improvements and the construction of a new 45,000 square foot warehousing facility located in Newpark Industrial Estate, Antrim.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, councillor Mark Cooper BEM recently visited the Antrim-based manufacturer, he said: “I commend SAM for their significant investment and forward-thinking expansion plans. This speaks volumes about their commitment to our Borough and I’m confident this latest investment will benefit our community immensely, particularly in terms of local job opportunities. The Council’s Economic Development Team will continue to support the business through this period of expansion and beyond.”