Moulding the future: Northern Ireland manufacturer invests £7m in new facility to drive business efficiency
Founded in 1990 by Sam and Julienne McCrea, SAM has grown from strength to strength, supplying quality MDF mouldings to both domestic and commercial premises across the UK, Ireland, Europe and the USA.
This latest multi-million pound investment will be channelled into product innovation, distribution system improvements and the construction of a new 45,000 square foot warehousing facility located in Newpark Industrial Estate, Antrim.
Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, councillor Mark Cooper BEM recently visited the Antrim-based manufacturer, he said: “I commend SAM for their significant investment and forward-thinking expansion plans. This speaks volumes about their commitment to our Borough and I’m confident this latest investment will benefit our community immensely, particularly in terms of local job opportunities. The Council’s Economic Development Team will continue to support the business through this period of expansion and beyond.”
Sam, chief executive officer at SAM, added: “We are incredibly excited about this investment and the opportunities it presents. Our goal is not merely to scale our business operations, but to create significant employment opportunities for the local community. We are delighted to collaborate with the Council’s economic development team and are grateful for their support, as we work towards our latest expansion goals.”