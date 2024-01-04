​New Year revellers in one of London’s most stylish cocktail lounges were able to choose a unique spirit blend from Warrenpoint, Co Down.

Multi-award-winning chef Clare Smyth from Bushmills in Co Antrim is owner of the Whiskey and Seaweed bar in London and two acclaimed restaurants

VIP guests at the recently opened Whiskey and Seaweed lounge, another inspirational development by acclaimed Causeway coast chef Clare Smyth as part of her award-winning Core restaurant in the affluent Kensington district, could enjoy Pippin, a cocktail featuring hazelnut flavoured Pooka poitín liqueur, an award-winning product from Warrenpoint’s Mourne Dew Distillery.

Created by Clare, a three Michelin-starred entrepreneurial chef, and her expert team, ‘Pippin’ is a blend of Mourne’s liqueur (made with malted barley, poitín and hazelnuts), whiskey, chocolate liqueur, and barley sorbet!

“We confess that the idea of a barley sorbet was new to us, but when we made some ourselves and tried our own in-house version of the Pippin we were delighted with the results,” the distillery says. ”Rich flavours of chocolate and hazelnut are cut through with whiskey and the sharpness of the barley sorbet.”

Whiskey and Seaweed (the ‘e’ in the name is seen as a nod to Clare's family roots in Bushmills) is now one of the capital’s most innovative bars and offers an impressive cocktail menu that also includes one named ‘The Giant’s Causeway’, the ingredients of which include mead and seaweed, and a unique Irish Coffee involving Irish whiskey caramel.

Clare has received numerous awards, including three Michelin stars, five AA Rosettes, ‘Best Gastronomic Experience’ in the Hardens guide 2023, Highest UK Restaurant in La Liste 2022, ‘Best Restaurant’ at the GQ Food and Drink Awards and the ‘Service Award’ at the National Restaurant Awards. Clare also received the ‘World’s Best Female Chef’ Award by the World’s 50 Best Restaurants. Core in London and Oncore in Australia have been listed in the world’s top five restaurants

Mourne Dew has been an innovator in distilling since 2017. The distillery’s spirits have captured the palates of connoisseurs and enthusiasts alike.