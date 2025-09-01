Northern Ireland conveyor belt manufacturer Smiley Monroe has expanded with the opening of a facility in Derbyshire. Pictured is Jeremy Cross, business development manager and Chris Monroe, CEO at Smiley Monroe Group (image credit: Smiley Monroe)

Northern Ireland conveyor belt manufacturer Smiley Monroe has expanded with the opening of a facility in Derbyshire.

With a huge variety of flat and chevron options available, the Lisburn headquartered manufacturer holds the largest stock of conveyor belting across the UK and Ireland.

The new base in Ilkeston will offer full conveyor belt rolls and cut lengths of belt with expedited delivery options available, including next day delivery and same day collection.

The commitment to expand Smiley Monroe’s footprint into GB is a direct response to customer feedback, particularly from their loyal customer base of service companies.

Chris Monroe, Smiley Monroe CEO, said: “GB has always been an important market for Smiley Monroe and while our customers wanted to do more business with us, they needed faster lead times that what we could provide from Northern Ireland.

"As demand grew, we acted quickly, and we’re delighted that our new Midlands Hub allows us to offer the swift delivery and service levels our customers deserve.’

Founded in Northern Ireland in 1979, Smiley Monroe has grown from a local service company into a global conveyor belt partner, with manufacturing and distribution facilities in the UK, USA and India, supplying some of the biggest equipment manufacturers across the construction, recycling and environmental sectors.

The company’s GB expansion marks not only the company’s ambitious growth plans but also their commitment to staying close to their customers, an approach which has always been a key driver in Smiley Monroe’s success.

Jeremy Cross, business development manager at Smiley Monroe, added: ‘Our roots are in site service and early in Smiley Monroe’s journey we had many teams servicing conveyor belts on sites in Ireland and GB.