Moy-based sustainable distillery, Symphonia Spirits has hit the right notes with Tesco Northern Ireland, announcing a significant listing for its Symphonia Irish Apple Gin, which is now available across the majority of Tesco stores in Northern Ireland and via Tesco online.

Developed by organic chemist, Dr Ulrich Dyer, Symphonia Spirits makes its products using a unique cold distillation process that uses only 2% of the energy required for traditional distilling, making it the most sustainable distillation process across the industry.

Combining the purity of science with flavours from nature, two-star Great Taste award-winning Symphonia Irish Apple Gin uses the Armagh Bramley Apple, an ingredient unique to Northern Ireland. It sits alongside Symphonia’s Irish Dry Gin - named as Champion of Champions at the Irish Gin Awards – and Symphonia Raspberry Gin Liqueur and Symphonia Irish Apple Rum.

Tesco is the first major retailer to list Symphonia Spirits’ gin and complements a strong network of independent off-sales and hospitality customers that stock the gin across Northern Ireland.

Founder of Symphonia Spirits, Dr Ulrich Dyer, explained: “We are delighted to have secured this listing with Tesco which will give shoppers across Northern Ireland a convenient way to purchase Symphonia Irish Apple Gin from their local Tesco store.

“We are particularly excited by this listing as it comes on the cusp of an important phase of growth for the business, which will be supported by an ambitious marketing campaign and the development of new flavours. Our goal is for Symphonia Spirits to bottle the rich flavours of Northern Ireland, and to make this available across the world for people to enjoy. This is the first step in a new chapter for the business”.

Symphonia Spirits creates the best-tasting spirits possible by capturing the flavours and fragrances of botanicals in the most eco-efficient way. Its unique distillation process uses three techniques - cold distillation, hydro-distillation, and molecular analysis – which extract botanicals with maximum efficiency, preserving their taste and quality.

Pictured is Michael Crealey with Dr Ulrich Dyer

Committed to sourcing Northern Irish products, Michael Crealey, Tesco buying manager for NI, added: “Tesco is a major supporter of Northern Ireland producers and we now list thousands of products from over 100 local suppliers. I’ve been watching Symphonia’s growth over the past few years and am delighted that due to the company’s upscaling of production, we can now offer its award-winning, and distinctive Irish apple gin to our customers, giving our shoppers even greater choice and quality with our alcohol aisles.”

After working at the cutting-edge of drug discovery for 30 years, Dr Ulrich Dyer founded Symphonia Spirits five years ago, determined to find a more sustainable method of distilling alcohol. He combined his love of food and drink with his understanding of molecular science to create Symphonia Irish gin – ironically a spirit originally invented by chemists.